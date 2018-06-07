Police to probe fire service over Grenfell

The Metropolitan Police is investigating London Fire Brigade's use of a "stay put" policy during last year's fire at Grenfell Tower.

The tower's residents were told to stay in their flats in the early stages of the fire - a so-called stay-put policy.

BBC home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds said the Met would consider possible health and safety offences.

It comes as lawyers for London Fire Brigade have been outlining its role at the Grenfell Tower public inquiry.

Met Police commander Stuart Cundy said: "Seventy people, plus baby Logan, died as a direct result of that fire.

"It's an absolute obligation on us to be looking at the most serious potential criminal offences that may have been committed."