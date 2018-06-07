Image copyright Getty Images

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77, a spokesman has said.

The businessman, who had cancer which he had kept private, died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The so-called King of Clubs opened many venues around the world and his eponymous club in London's West End became an magnet for celebrities.

The Beatles, The Kinks and Jimi Hendrix were among those he booked in his six decades in the industry.

His family have asked for privacy. He leaves behind a wife, Bella, and four children.

His publicist, Matt Glass said: "It's very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn't want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret."

Image caption Peter Stringfellow and wife Bella, who was a former Royal Ballet dancer

He started in the night-time trade in the early 1960s and held normal music nights until the 1980s.

In 1980 he opened Stringfellows in Covent Garden, which is one of the capital's longest-running nightlife venues, and the Stringfellow brand became known for its topless girls and after-hours entertainment.

Image caption Peter Stringfellow at the Bacardi London Club and Bar Awards in 2001

He then went on to launch venues in New York, Miami, Beverly Hills and Paris.

Married three times and a grandfather four times over, Stringfellow - the son of a Sheffield steelworker - married former lapdancer Bella in 2009.