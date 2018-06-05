Image copyright ITV/Love Island Image caption Dani Dyer (in pink bikini) is one of the contestants on the latest series of ITV's Love Island

As Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Dyer joins the new series of Love Island, we look at some other famous daughters named after their fathers.

Dani Dyer



The 22-year-old clearly wants to live up to her father's name and follow him into show business.

She is the eldest of Danny Dyer's three daughters and worked as a barmaid while also appearing in eight films.

Ms Dyer also appeared briefly on ITV's Survival of the Fittest but had to drop out after dislocating a shoulder.

Image caption Danny Dyer has played the role of Mick Carter in Eastenders since 2013

Her father is a film and TV actor who, for the past five years, has played Mick Carter in Eastenders.

Nigella Lawson

The celebrity chef's father is Nigel Lawson, the former chancellor and now a member of the House of Lords where he is known as Baron Lawson of Blaby.

Her parents were not the first to feminise the name Nigel by adding the "la" suffix but their daughter is arguably the most famous proponent of such nomenclature.

According to Nameberry.com, Nigella was a name that "sounded unthinkably priggish" until it became attached to Ms Lawson who "gave it a big dollop of glamour".

Other notable Nigellas include Nigella Saunders, an Olympian and badminton champion from Jamaica.

Ms Lawson started as a restaurant critic and food writer before launching her own cookbooks, cookware range and TV series' dedicated to her culinary creations.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Tennis champion Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, welcomed their first child in September last year.

They called their baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, which is unusual as the junior suffix is usually only used for boys.

Image caption Alexis' parents were guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May

Baby Alexis' middle name can be seen as a nod to her mother's success on the tennis courts, in particular her four Olympic gold medals.

Her parents were guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

