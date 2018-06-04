London teen guilty of museum terror plot

Image copyright Julia Quenzler

A teenager has been found guilty of plotting a terror attack on the British Museum in London with Britain's first all-woman cell.

Safaa Boular, 18, of Vauxhall, London, has become Britain's youngest convicted female Islamic State terrorist.

A jury at the Old Bailey found her guilty of two offences of preparation of terrorism acts.

She was also found guilty over an earlier attempt to travel to Syria for terrorism.

Boular was accused of planning to travel to Syria to join IS militants and later preparing to carry out a terrorist attack in London after her fiancé, an Islamic State fighter, died.

Her sister Rizlaine 22, of Clerkenwell, London, has already admitted planning a knife attack on London and their mother Mina Dich, 44, has pleaded guilty to assisting her.

Boular will be sentenced in around six weeks time.