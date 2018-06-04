Image copyright PA Image caption Many drivers avoid motorways for months after passing their test, an AA poll suggests

Learner drivers in England, Wales and Scotland are now allowed to have lessons on the motorway.

Previously only those who have passed their test could do so, but lessons are now allowed in a dual-control car with an approved driving instructor.

The government says the move will help learners gain experience to drive safely.

The law change has been welcomed by the AA and RAC Foundation, among other motoring groups.

Road safety minister Jesse Norman said: "Britain's roads are among the safest in the world, but road collisions remain the second biggest killer of young people.

"Allowing learner drivers to have motorway lessons with a qualified road safety expert will help more young drivers to gain the skills and experience they need to drive safely on motorways."

As many as 8% of licence holders avoided motorways for at least six months after passing their test, an AA poll of more than 20,000 motorists suggests.

More than a quarter said they felt scared when they did drive on a motorway for the first time.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: "Young drivers are drastically over-represented in crashes.

"This change, which will help broaden the opportunities they have while learning, is very positive.

"It is somewhat perverse that five minutes after passing the driving test a new driver could venture alone on to a motorway without having had any motorway tuition."

Top tips for learners

Instructor Sharon Starr, whose driving school is based in Stoke Newington, north London, is in favour of the plans - but says that many instructors do not offer motorway lessons as they perceive them to be more dangerous. She has this advice for first-time motorway drivers:

Keep calm. The most important thing is to keep calm, and remember your instructor is there to help if you have a problem. Motorways are similar to dual carriageways - which learners have already driven on - so it's the same but a bit faster.

The most important thing is to keep calm, and remember your instructor is there to help if you have a problem. Motorways are similar to dual carriageways - which learners have already driven on - so it's the same but a bit faster. Plan ahead. Sometimes you need to ease off the accelerator to create the gap ahead. You need to build up speed quite quickly when you are joining the motorway.

Sometimes you need to ease off the accelerator to create the gap ahead. You need to build up speed quite quickly when you are joining the motorway. Don't hesitate. If you hesitate while joining the motorway or changing lanes you can put yourself or other drivers in danger. Once you've begun to move, they are expecting you to go.

If you hesitate while joining the motorway or changing lanes you can put yourself or other drivers in danger. Once you've begun to move, they are expecting you to go. Watch speed limits. Lots of people don't realise the speed limit isn't always 70mph. There are many stretches where it is 50mph and this is enforced by average speed cameras so you need to be careful.

A fifth of all fatalities on Britain's roads in 2016 involved crashes where a driver was aged 17-24, despite those drivers making up just 7% of all licence holders, Department for Transport figures show.

There were 1,810 deaths on UK roads in the year to September 2016.

Road safety charity Brake urged the government to introduce a graduated driver licensing system including restrictions for a certain period after passing the test, such as a late-might driving curfew.

Director of campaigns Joshua Harris said: "While today's move is a small step in the right direction, a total overhaul in the way in which we learn to drive is urgently needed."