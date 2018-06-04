Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

'Contest' to tackle terror

No safe spaces for terrorists. That's the message from Home Secretary Sajid Javid today as he unveils the UK's new strategy for countering the threat. That means encouraging businesses to raise the alarm quickly if they have evidence of unusual transactions - such as someone stockpiling large amounts of chemicals or acting suspiciously when hiring a vehicle.

The strategy, known as Contest, will also see information shared more readily. At present, the security services have files on about 20,000 people with suspected extremist sympathies - and some, the Manchester Arena bomber among them, have been categorised as a "closed subject of interest". From now on, that intelligence will be declassified and given to other bodies, like councils, who can help with monitoring.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner says that while controversial in some quarters, enhanced data sharing is designed to maximise the chances of detecting any nascent action before it happens. That's especially relevant, Mr Javid will argue, because the timeframe between the conception and execution of terror plots has sharply reduced in recent years.

New era for learner drivers

Until now it was a milestone that could only be reached after a driver passed their test, but from today, learners in England, Scotland and Wales can have lessons on the motorway. They must be in a dual-control car with an approved driving instructor - so no going out with mum or dad - but it's hoped the move will cut accident rates and boost young people's road confidence.

A fifth of all deaths on Britain's roads in 2016 involved crashes where a driver was aged 17-24, despite them making up just 7% of all licence holders. New rules are already set to come in which will mean drivers caught using a phone within two years of passing their test will have their licence revoked. Road safety charities also say practising on rural roads should be compulsory for learners.

BGT winner crowned

Lost Voice Guy - whose cerebral palsy affects his ability to speak - has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2018. The Newcastle comedian - real name Lee Ridley - uses a voice synthesizer for his act. He'll now have the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Earlier this year, he told the BBC's Ouch that the late Professor Stephen Hawking made it more acceptable for people like him to speak in public with an electronic voice.

Do light-skinned black celebs have it easier?

By Cherry Wilson, BBC Newsbeat

Rihanna, Beyonce, Cardi B, Stefflon Don, Maya Jama, Mabel, Zendaya and Adwoa Aboah. These are just some of the women at the top of their game in the world of entertainment in 2018. But how much of their success is down to the shade of their skin? It's been suggested by some that black women with lighter skin find it easier to get ahead because of colourism. Colourism is prejudice against people who have a darker skin tone - and/or the preferential treatment of those who are of the same race but lighter-skinned.

What the papers say

Several front pages discuss the aforementioned speech from Sajid Javid. The Metro describes it as a "major shift in the war on terror", while the Daily Telegraph picks up on the fact that MI5 will share intelligence with head teachers in an effort to root out extremism. Nearly all of the papers also carry pictures from the commemorations marking the first anniversary of the London Bridge attack. In other news, some papers are predicting higher prices for rail passengers as part of what the Times calls "the biggest reform of fares in at least two decades". The Guardian thinks railcards could be axed, while the i says passengers will be consulted on whether fares should be based on the quality of service.

Lookahead

Today Bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies, including BT and Tesco, hold talks with Theresa May amid warnings that time is running out to agree a Brexit trade deal

18:00 Transport Secretary Chris Grayling will meet unhappy MPs whose constituencies have been hit by recent train problems

On this day

1989 The Chinese army storms a democratic protest in Peking's (Beijing) Tiananmen Square, killing several hundred civilians.

