'Torrential rain' and storms to hit UK

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Storms are expected across the UK over the next two days

Torrential rain and severe thunderstorms have been predicted in Wales and the South West later.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning between 16:00 BST Thursday and 06:00 on Friday, meaning there is a potential risk to life.

It said the flooding of homes is "likely and could happen quickly", and transport could be disrupted.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for the South East, the Midlands and East Anglia.

The weather is predicted to move into the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday morning, with flooding and possible disruption to travel predicted.

The amber warning area is also predicted to expand into much of the South East on Friday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Amber and yellow warnings for Thursday night and Friday morning

A spokesman from the Met Office said Thursday's thunderstorms are expected to be slow-moving, but may merge together to create larger storms.

Up to 80mm of rain is predicted in fewer than three hours, as well as frequent lightning, and the possibility of large hailstones.

In the amber warning areas there may be travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and a potential risk to life and property, says the Met Office.

"You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property," said the spokesman.

"You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact."

A yellow warning is also in place for Saturday across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to develop in the late morning.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents filmed the flooded streets around Birmingham during last weekend's storms

The bad weather follows torrential storms last weekend that led to a man in his 80s dying after his car was submerged in flood-waters in Walsall.

In Birmingham, more than a month's rainfall hit parts of the city in an hour on Sunday. Areas of Northamptonshire were also flooded.