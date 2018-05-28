Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for anyone who was at a house in Northland Road in Moneymore on Sunday night to come forward

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued a warning about drugs after the death of a 34-year-old man in County Londonderry.

Another man, aged 26, is in a serious condition in hospital and police said a number of other people may have become unwell after taking drugs.

The man died in the Moneymore area on Sunday night.

Police said that a "possible link to drug or substance abuse is a strong line of enquiry".

They have appealed for information from anyone who was at a house in Northland Road, Moneymore, on Sunday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said a post-mortem examination had yet to take place.

"Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe that drugs may be a factor in both incidents," he said.

"We also believe that a number of other people may have sought medical attention last night after becoming unwell following the consumption of drugs."

He added: "If you have taken drugs or other substances and are feeling unwell please seek medical attention immediately."