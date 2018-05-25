London teen in court over terror offences

Image copyright PA

A London teenager has appeared in court charged with 10 terrorism offences.

Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman, 18, is accused of possessing documents including 'how to make a bomb in your kitchen.'

The defendant, of Brancker Road in Harrow, is also accused of sending an al-Qaeda magazine to members of a Whatsapp group.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged by the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Amman spoke to confirm his personal details and indicated he would be pleading not guilty to all counts. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on 8 June.

He is charged with seven counts of making records of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, including 'Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting Techniques' and 'making plastic explosives from bleach'.

He also faces three charges of disseminating terrorist publications on Whatsapp and Skype.

Armed officers assisted in the arrest of Mr Amman one week ago in a north London street.

Two others also detained during the same investigation - a 19-year-old woman arrested in south London and an 18-year-old man arrested in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire - have been released on bail to a police station next month.