Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

BREAKING: Blast at Canadian restaurant

At least 15 people have reportedly been injured by an improvised explosive device at a restaurant in Mississauga near Toronto. Police are hunting for two suspects. This story is just emerging so follow our story for the latest.

What now for the US and North Korea?

Hopes of a historic first meeting between a US president and a North Korean leader were dashed on Thursday when Donald Trump abruptly pulled out of the 12 June summit. Pyongyang, though, says it is still willing to talk "at any time in any form".

Why did things fall apart? This piece, by expert Ankit Panda, explains - it's complicated, but a lot seems to have hinged on a misunderstanding of comparisons between North Korea and Libya.

Our US reporter Anthony Zurcher has attempted to decode the letter from Mr Trump to Kim Jong-un. It begins, he says, like a corporate update, but the president's own voice comes through later, with boasts about the massive and powerful US nuclear arsenal that Donald Trump prays to God will never be used. While the letter appears to leave the door open for Mr Kim to get in touch, it's unclear how realistic that is.

Weinstein 'to surrender to police'

Image copyright Reuters

The allegations against him sparked a movement that spread around the world, and now it's understood that Harvey Weinstein is about to turn himself in to police, facing possible arrest. The movie mogul has faced numerous claims, including rape and sexual assault, from multiple women. US media say he'll surrender voluntarily to police in New York.

The scandal has unfolded over the last nine months - here's how - leaving Weinstein's career in tatters and his company bankrupt. Some of Hollywood's biggest names, the likes of Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, are among his accusers.

Weinstein is also being investigated by police in Los Angeles and London, but has denied non-consensual sex with anyone.

The #MeToo movement saw women come forward with tales of abuse and harassment, often by men in positions of power. Half a million people responded to the call to share their stories in the first 24 hours alone, and #MeToo has been Googled in every country on Earth. What, though, has it actually achieved? Our piece takes a look.

School league tables criticised

Secondary schools in poorer, predominantly white areas of England are being unfairly stigmatised by the league table system, headteachers say. It was introduced to be fairer, so that pupils who began from a low base would be measured on how much progress they had made. But the heads argue it penalises schools with high levels of deprivation and little ethnic diversity. They say already "disenfranchised" communities will be even more disillusioned if their schools are unfairly blamed.

This piece explains more about how the league table system works and this one looks at why white, working class children so often struggle.

The great GDPR panic

By Rory Cellan-Jones, BBC technology correspondent

Just on Thursday morning, I received the "please stay" email from the venture capital firm Balderton and from the telecoms consultancy Analysys Mason, who I suppose must have had expensive legal advice that this was the safe route to take. But the concern is that thousands of small companies will feel obliged to follow their lead - and risk losing contact with customers who could be vital to their future. The problem is that it is not clear that companies really need to send out a "click here or disappear" email.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several papers lead with the demise of the US-North Korea summit. "The most improbable Nobel Prize since Henry Kissinger's has slipped through Donald Trump's fingers," says the i's editor. But he feels that China is partly to blame. The Times says Mr Trump believed Beijing was trying to use its influence over North Korea as leverage in trade negotiations with the US. Elsewhere, some survivors of the Grenfell fire tell the Daily Telegraph lives could have been saved if the building had been evacuated earlier. The paper says this illustrates there's likely to be more than one single failure at Grenfell, and it criticises attempts by some to develop what it calls "a political narrative" around the tragedy.

Daily digest

Breast screening Errors "could go back much further"

Apple Tech giant wins $539m in patent case

Big pads How many £1m-plus homes are sold near you?

New summer But the same problems for England, says Aggers

Lookahead

07:00 Polls open in the Irish abortion referendum - they'll close at 22:00 BST

Afternoon Final press conferences ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League Final

On this day

1961 President John F Kennedy says the US will aim to get the first man on the Moon by the end of the decade.

