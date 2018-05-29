Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Specialist officers in protective suits retrieved samples from multiple sites in Salisbury

Salisbury poisonings: Hospital staff reveal fears

The people who saved the lives of former KGB agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have told the BBC they feared becoming ill themselves. Staff at Salisbury District Hospital didn't know what was affecting the Russians when they were first admitted in March - they were later found to have been poisoned with a nerve agent.

Ward sister Sarah Clark told Newsnight the first suspected cause of the Skripals' illness was an opioid overdose. When a nerve agent became the more likely cause, it wasn't expected they would recover. Father and daughter have since been discharged, with Yulia saying they were lucky to survive. Russia denies accusations that it was behind the attack.

Here's an explanation of what nerve agents are and how they work.

NI abortion law 'a feminist test for May'

The Republic of Ireland has voted to overturn a ban on abortion and now Labour is urging Theresa May to back reform of the law in Northern Ireland. The party called this a "test" of the prime minister's "self-identifying" feminism. Unlike the rest of the UK, abortion in Northern Ireland is only allowed if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health. Downing Street is understood to believe that any reform "is an issue for Northern Ireland". Here's an explanation of Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

Police officer filmed punching woman on beach

Footage showing a police officer punching a woman in the head during an arrest on a beach in New Jersey has resulted in an inquiry being opened. Emily Weinman, 20, was later charged with illegal possession of alcohol and resisting arrest. Two of the three officers involved in her arrest have been placed on administrative duty.

What does it actually take to be a model?

By Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter

There is, of course, no shortage of people keen to pursue modelling as a career, and agencies have a number of ways to find new faces. "We go out on the streets, literally," says John Horner, Models 1's chief executive. "We go into shops, we run competitions, we go to music festivals. We get what we call 'wannabes' who turn up - we get about 2,000 of them every year, who literally walk through the door." So, what's the success rate, when you have that many hopefuls?

What the papers say

Relations between the Treasury and the Bank of England have become "very, very bad" following recent Brexit scuffles, the Daily Telegraph reports. Both sides are at "loggerheads", says the Financial Times. Meanwhile, the i claims the government is ready to sell off part of the 71% of RBS that it owns. Metro leads on a report saying the whole UK should get high-speed rail links. And the face of Kylie Minogue appears on several front pages, as the singer celebrates turning 50.

Gun tattoo England footballer defends body art's "deeper meaning"

Starbucks Can coffee shop giant end staff racism in a day?

Weight problems More than 20,000 10 and 11-year-olds "severely obese"

Sexual harassment BBC presenter recalls "horrible and humiliating" treatment

Image copyright Ed Gold

The squatters transforming an old pub

Image copyright Getty Images

Could a single jab help end polio?

'World's oldest man' wants to quit smoking

Today The latest quarterly reshuffle of the FTSE 100 index is due to be calculated on the basis of closing market valuations.

Today Virgin Galactic's second powered flight of the Unity spaceship is scheduled to take place.

1953 New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay become the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

