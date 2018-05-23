Yulia Skripal's statement in full
- 23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This is the full handwritten text of Yulia Skripal's statement in her first publicly filmed appearance since she and her father were poisoned in Salisbury.
Ms Skripal also issued a statement in Russian.