Manchester remembers

Image copyright Various

A year ago, 22 people, some of them children, were killed in a bomb attack at Manchester Arena, and today, the city and the country will remember them. There'll be a cathedral service - Prince William and Theresa May will both attend - and a national minute's silence at 14:30 BST.

Music brought the victims to the arena that night - they were there for an Ariana Grande concert - and brought the city together in the days afterwards. Music will again feature today, with a sing-along vigil to be held this evening. The Manchester Together With One Voice event will bring together choirs from the city and beyond, with families of the victims invited to select lyrics.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said music was "in Manchester's soul" and would "once again demonstrate that remarkable sense of togetherness".

One year on, survivors have spoken to the BBC. Robby Potter was badly injured in the attack, but is battling back to playing the sport he loves, rugby. Others have come together to form a choir. But the scars run deep. One mother, Lyndsay Turner, says "a part of her children died that night" - even though they made it out - and getting help for them hasn't been easy.

Senior Catholic convicted

An archbishop in Australia has become the most senior Catholic in the world to be found guilty of covering up child sexual abuse. Philip Wilson had denied that victims of paedophile priest James Fletcher confided in him in the 1970s, but the court rejected that. One victim said he disclosed the abuse in the confessional box when he was 11 years old, but Wilson told him he was telling lies and should recite 10 Hail Marys as punishment. Last year, a landmark inquiry found institutions in Australia, including the Church, had "seriously failed" to protect children.

Moped crime rule change

There's been a surge in crime involving scooters and motorbikes in the last three years, particularly in London, and now police are to get more protection as they try to combat it. The new proposals aim to end the "myth" that officers cannot pursue riders who are not wearing helmets for fear they could be prosecuted in the event of a crash. "Criminals must not think they can get away with a crime by riding or driving in a certain way," policing minister Nick Hurd said.

BBC Three's Livvy Haydock got up close to three moped criminals. You can also find out whether you're living in a moped crime hotspot.

Who is to blame for 'self-driving car' deaths?

By Theo Leggett, BBC Business correspondent

Self-driving cars already exist and there will be more of them in future, but the chances are that you won't be driven by one any time soon. You may, however, already be using a car that can steer, brake or park by itself. The fear is that the hype around driverless cars has led some drivers to test the limits of existing technology in ways that are downright reckless. A Tesla driver in the UK, for example, was recently prosecuted for climbing into the passenger seat of his car while it was moving at around 40mph (64km/h) in motorway traffic.

What the papers say

Many papers reflect today's commemorations of the Manchester bombing. The city's mayor, Andy Burnham, tells the Daily Mirror he felt "sick to the pit of his stomach" when he received news of the attack, and the hours that followed were the darkest he'd ever experienced. In its leader, the Daily Express praises the "bravery and fortitude" of people in Manchester and their determination "to make some good come from such a great evil". Other papers look at the start of the Grenfell Tower inquiry. The Daily Mail believes that "no-one could fail to have been moved by the heartrending stories of loved ones lost, and promising lives cut so tragically short". The Sun focuses on a stillborn baby, Logan Gomes, who it calls "the tiniest victim of Grenfell".

Clean air Plan to tackle pollution "ambitious but vague"

EastEnders Stars discuss hard-hitting knife crime storyline

Obamas Former First Couple to make films and TV for Netflix

Arsenal boss "Left-field choice" for new manager

Lookahead

16:00 Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend first public event since their wedding - a 70th birthday celebration for Prince Charles

Today After a rest day, Britain's Simon Yates resumes his bid to win cycling's Giro d'Italia

On this day

1981 Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe - known as the Yorkshire Ripper - is jailed for life

