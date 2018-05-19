UK

#Blackroyalwedding: The choir, the cellist and Michael Curry

By Victoria Park & Andree Massiah BBC News
  • 19 May 2018
The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, choir conductor Karen Gibson and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Image caption The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, choir conductor Karen Gibson and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

As Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, there was a lot of comment from American people about black influence on the wedding ceremony.

It combined elements of a traditional royal wedding with black culture.

In the US, people have used the hashtag #BlackRoyalWedding and welcomed the diverse feeling of the wedding.

Top terms tweeted were "gospel choir", "Sheku Kanneh-Mason" and "Martin Luther King".

This tweet had nearly 10,000 retweets and over 40,000 likes:

Elliot Conner in South Carolina welcomed the various elements of the wedding:

Others drew attention to the diverse feel of the wedding in general:

Black guests at the royal wedding included Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Idris Elba arrived holding hands with his fiancee. Sabrina Dhowre, dressed in a varsity-striped dress and jacket. Oprah Winfrey entered behind in an elegant pale pink dress with lace detailing at the neck

American Bishop Michael Curry captured the world's attention with a long and powerful address.

The Chicago-born bishop spoke passionately about the power of love, quoting Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

As a result of his speech, Martin Luther King has been trending on Twitter all day. This is one of the most popular tweets.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed Ben E King's soul classic Stand by Me during the service.

People loved 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption BBC Young Musician 2016 Sheku Kanneh-Mason said he was "bowled over" to be asked to play at the wedding

Tanya Kersey and Melanie Williams Oram sum up the sentiments of thousands of people.

And Remy Étienne LeBeau wishes the US would follow suit.

