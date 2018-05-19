Image copyright AFP

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, has prompted a lot of discussion about guests' outfits.

More than 16,000 people have tweeted about the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Matthews.

A tweet likening Pippa's dress to a can of iced tea has been retweeted over 1,500 times and liked nearly 4,000 times.

This was the original tweet.

Some people on Twitter have posted gifs showing how much they agree that the dress looks like the can of drink.

Twitter users have responded by posting their own drink/wedding outfit comparison photos.

DeLo posted a picture likening the Archbishop of Canterbury to a fizzy drink.

Whereas a Facebook user likened Pippa's dress to a piece of Van Gogh artwork.