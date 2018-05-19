UK

Royal Wedding 2018: Harry and Meghan's animal kingdom

  • 19 May 2018
To mark the big day people have been dressing up their pets in formal and patriotic attire.

Here is a selection of the best dressed pets.

Image copyright Anna Kathryn, Ella, and Mary Eliza Huth
Image caption Anna Kathryn Huth in Richmond said: "Our British shorthair, Tinker, has been preparing for this day all week." Tinker is used to dressing up on special occasions and is celebrating as both bride and groom
Image copyright Jo Green
Image caption Flying the flag in Warwickshire, Gracie May and Izzy Rose wish the royal couple well
Image copyright Amanda Cooper
Image caption In London, Gerard the rabbit is decked in the Union Flag in commemoration of the royal event
Image copyright Nikki Hampton
Image caption Staffordshire bull terriers Frazer and Beau proudly pose in their wedding garb. "We love to celebrate big occasions such as these," says owner Nikki Hampton from Southampton
Image copyright David Park-Froud
Image caption David Park-Froud in Surrey captured "Queen" Aurora Yum Yum Marshmallow looking regal in ermine

