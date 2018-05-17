Royal wedding 2018 quiz: Any of these ring a bell?
- 17 May 2018
On Saturday 19 May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle. Test your knowledge of past royal weddings with our archive-inspired quiz.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
For the weekly news quiz, click here
Picture credits: Getty Images, Alamy