Russian spy: What we know so far

The attempted murder of a former Russian double agent and his daughter on British soil has led to accusations of Russian state involvement.

Soon after the attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, Prime Minister Theresa May said the chemical used had been identified as being part of a group developed by Russia known as Novichok.

The British government went on to expel 23 Russian diplomats and their families after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used in the poisoning.

Six months after the poisoning, two Russian nationals were named as suspects.

Scotland Yard said there was "sufficient evidence" to charge two men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whose names are believed to be aliases.

Then, Prime Minister Theresa May said the poisoning was "almost certainly" approved at a senior level of the Russian state.

Police are now linking the poisoning to an attack on 30 June, when Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fell ill at a house in Amesbury, about eight miles from Salisbury.

Ms Sturgess died in hospital on 9 July. Mr Rowley was discharged from hospital on 20 July.

Diplomatic stand-off

Following the Salisbury poisoning, 29 countries expelled 145 Russian officials in solidarity with the UK - and Nato ordered 10 Russians out of its mission in Belgium.

Moscow initially responded in kind, expelling 23 British diplomats, 60 US diplomats and several from other countries. It has also closed the British Council in Russia and the British Consulate in St Petersburg.

Russia then told the UK that more than 50 of its diplomats had to leave the country. Its ambassador in the UK said Moscow had no nerve agent stockpile.

Timeline of events

Yulia Skripal flew into London's Heathrow Airport from Russia at about 14:40 GMT on Saturday, 3 March

On Sunday, 4 March, at about 09:15, Mr Skripal's car was seen in Salisbury around London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road

At 13:30 his car was seen driving down Devizes Road, towards the town centre

Mr Skripal and his daughter arrived at the Sainsbury's upper level car park at the Maltings shopping precinct at 13:40

Police said the pair went to The Mill pub before going to Zizzi restaurant at 14:20, where they stayed until 15:35

At 16:15, emergency services received the first report of an incident

Police found the pair on a bench outside Zizzi in an "extremely serious condition"

Det Sgt Nick Bailey, who fell ill after attending the incident, was treated in hospital but discharged on 22 March

48 people were assessed in hospital in relation to the incident

Ms Skripal was released from hospital on 9 April and her father was discharged on 18 May. Both have been taken to a secure location

Investigators have identified 131 people who have potentially been in contact with the nerve agent. None has shown symptoms

The investigation so far

Police believe the Skripals were "targeted specifically" and are treating the case as attempted murder.

Detectives believe the pair first came into contact with the nerve agent Novichok at the front door of their home.

Traces of Novichok were also found at the Mill and Zizzi, where the Skripals spent the afternoon. Up to 500 people who visited the pub or the restaurant at the same time were told to wash their clothes and possessions.

Officers later focused searches in and around Mr Skripal's home and a nearby children's play area at Montgomery Gardens was cordoned off by police.

Police have also appealed for anyone who saw the pair in Mr Skripal's red BMW - licence plate number HD09 WAO - on the morning of the attack.

The car may have been around London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road at about 09:15 GMT, police believe. At about 13:30 it was seen being driven down Devizes Road towards the town centre.

A vehicle that is believed to have been used by Mr Skripal's friend to pick up Yulia from the airport on 3 March was removed from Durrington, Wiltshire, by the Army on 19 March.

Detectives have so far identified about 500 witnesses and taken "hundreds of statements". They are looking at more than 1,350 pieces of evidence and 5,000 hours of CCTV.

Witness Jamie Paine said he saw a woman on a bench frothing at the mouth and her eyes "were wide open but completely white".

A doctor, who was shopping with her husband in the city centre on Sunday, said Ms Skripal was "slumped in her seat, completely unconscious" and had lost control of her bodily functions.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the two Russian nationals subsequently named as suspects in the attempted murder, are understood to have arrived in London from Moscow on 2 March, before travelling to Salisbury.

They are thought to have been using the names as aliases and are aged about 40.

Sue Hemming, CPS director of legal services, said there was enough evidence "to provide a realistic prospect of conviction" and that "it is clearly in the public interest" to charge them.

The CPS is not applying to Russia for the extradition of the two men, as Russia does not have extradition agreements with the UK. However, a European Arrest Warrant has been obtained in case they travel to the EU.

The investigation has so far involved 250 specialist counter-terrorism officers and about 180 military personnel, who were deployed to Salisbury to help remove vehicles and objects that may have been contaminated.

Prof Dame Sally Davies, the chief medical officer for England, stressed the risk of harm to the public was "low" but there was some concern that prolonged exposure could cause health problems.

Personnel from the Defence Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Centre at Porton Down in Wiltshire identified the nerve agent.

Its head said the precise source of the nerve agent had not been verified, but it was likely to have been deployed by a "state actor".

Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are testing samples of the chemical.

Russia accused Britain of blocking access to the OPCW inquiry, but its proposal for a new, joint investigation was voted down at the international chemical weapons watchdog at The Hague on 4 April.

Russia lost the vote by 15 votes to six, while 17 member states abstained.

What are Novichok agents?

The name Novichok means "newcomer" in Russian, and applies to a group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

Novichok's existence was revealed by chemist Dr Vil Mirzayanov in the 1990s, via Russian media. He says the nerve agents were designed to escape detection by international inspectors.

Novichok agents are liquids, although others are thought to exist in solid form and could be dispersed as an ultra-fine powder.

Some of the agents are also said to be "binary weapons", meaning the nerve agent is typically stored as two less toxic chemical ingredients that are easier to handle.

When these are mixed, they react to produce the active toxic agent which can cause convulsions, shortness of breath, profuse sweating and nausea.

How has the government responded?

The UK expelled the 23 diplomats, Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was "culpable" and had responded to the situation with "sarcasm, contempt and defiance" and not provided any credible reasons.

She added there would be a "full and robust" response beyond what had been done for the Litvinenko poisoning case.

She announced sanctions including:

The expulsion of 23 diplomats

Ministers and the Royal Family would not attend the Fifa World Cup in Russia

Russian state assets will be frozen if there is evidence they will be used as a weapon against UK nationals and residents

Checks on private flights, customs and freight would be increased

All planned high-level contacts between the UK and Russia would be suspended

The retraction of the state invitation to Russian's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

The then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "overwhelmingly likely" to have ordered the attack.

He also said the UK government had evidence Russia had been stockpiling the nerve agent used in the attack over the last 10 years and had investigated ways of delivering such weapons for assassination.

After two Russian nationals, believed to be officers from the country's GRU intelligence service, were named as suspects, Mrs May said the poisoning was "not a rogue operation" and "almost certainly" approved at a senior level of the Russian state.

She said the UK would "step up our collective efforts specifically against the GRU" in response.

What has Russia said?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not worried by international expressions of support for the UK and challenged Britain to "provide some confirmation".

He said: "Sooner or later, the British will have to show some proof to those 'colleagues' who say they are with UK on this; sooner or later will have to stand up its accusations."

The Russian foreign ministry has called Mrs May's allegations "insane", and has said the names and photographs of the two suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov "do not mean anything to Moscow".

The Russian Ministry of Defence described UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson as a "vulgar old harpy" after he said Russia should "go away and shut up".

In response to the UK's sanctions, Russia's foreign ministry announced it would:

Expel 23 British diplomats

Close the British Consulate in St Petersburg

End the activities of the British Council, which promotes cultural ties between the UK and Russia and language learning

Russia later told Britain a total of more than 50 of its diplomats would have to leave the country.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the UK was "playing politics" and not taking into account an international pact on chemical weapons.

He said if the UK sent Moscow a formal request for an explanation under the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russia would respond within the set 10-day time limit.

Russia has also requested to be given a sample of the nerve agent used.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the UK was one of the most likely sources of the nerve agent, along with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden or possibly the United States.

She said a large number of ex-Soviet scientists had gone to live in the West, "taking with them the technologies that they were working on".

Russia's EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, also suggested a UK research laboratory in Wiltshire could be the source of the nerve agent.

What has the international reaction been?

France, Germany, the US and the UK said in a joint statement that Russian involvement was "the only plausible explanation".

The European Council issued a statement agreeing, after talks in Brussels with Mrs May, that it was "highly likely" Russia was responsible.

Some 145 Russian diplomats have now been expelled by mainly Western countries as their governments have rallied behind Britain.

US President Donald Trump ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave the country, while the US State department has accused Russia of an "outrageous violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention".

In response to the US's actions, Russia expelled 60 US diplomats and closed the US consulate general in St Petersburg.

Canada has expelled four and rejected three further applications from Russia.

Germany, France and Poland are among 14 EU countries to have also expelled Russian diplomats. The Ukraine has announced 13 will be expelled while Albania, Norway and Macedonia have also ordered diplomats to leave.

Australia has thrown out two who are suspected of being "undeclared intelligence officers".

The EU has recalled its ambassador to Moscow "for consultations".

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the "UK is not alone" and Russia has underestimated the "resolve and unity" of the UK's allies.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting at the UK's request, where British deputy ambassador Jonathan Allen said Russia had used "a weapon so horrific that it is banned in war".

Who are the victims?

Colonel Skripal is a retired Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of passing the identities of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe to the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

He was jailed for 13 years by Russia in 2006.

In July 2010, he was one of four prisoners released by Moscow in exchange for 10 Russian spies arrested by the FBI. He was later flown to the UK.

In recent years Mr Skripal is thought to have given lectures at military academies offering insights into Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU.

A friend from college, Vladimir Svyatski, described Mr Skripal as "very active, with a positive attitude and creative".

Former colleague Oleg Ivanov told the BBC he was "the life and soul of the party".

His condition improved from critical to stable on 6 April, and Salisbury District Hospital said he was responding well to treatment and "improving rapidly". He was discharged on 18 May and moved to a secure location.

His daughter, Yulia, regularly travelled to the UK from her Moscow home to visit her father, relatives told the BBC.

"She told me she liked everything [in the UK]," childhood friend Irina Petrova said. "They had an amazing place, and amazing house."

She had an "excellent" relationship with her father, Ms Petrova said, and had been the "perfect kid", getting excellent grades at school.

Ms Skripal, who friends say worked for multinationals including Nike and PepsiCo, was "always smiling, just like her mother", Ms Petrova added.

The 33-year-old was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on 9 April and taken to a secure location.

It is not known what long-term effects she might suffer.

What else do we know about the family?

Mr Skripal's wife, Liudmila, died in 2012 after suffering from cancer. His elder brother and son have died in the past two years.

Some of the deaths, the family believe, were in suspicious circumstances.

His son, Alexander Skripal, died aged 43 last July in St Petersburg from liver failure. He is buried in Salisbury, close to his mother.

Mr Skripal's family deny that he worked for MI6 and believe that the espionage case was fabricated by Russia.

On 5 April, an unverified recording purported to be between Yulia Skripal and her cousin, Viktoria Skripal, who lives in Russia, was broadcast on Russian TV.

In the recording, Viktoria said she hoped to travel to the UK to visit her relatives, if she can get a visa, but the voice said to be Yulia's tells her that no-one will give her one.

The Foreign Office said its Moscow embassy was expected to give Viktoria a visa and that she would be given full consular help in the UK.

Doubts have been cast on the authenticity of the recording.

Who are the suspects?

Two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, have been named as suspects.

The pair, whose names are believed to be aliases, travelled to the UK on Russian passports and are thought to be aged about 40.

The British government has concluded, from intelligence provided by UK agencies, that the men were officers from Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

Has this happened in the UK before?

The possibility of an unknown substance being involved has drawn comparisons with the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.

The former Russian intelligence officer died in London after drinking tea laced with a radioactive substance.

A public inquiry concluded that his killing had probably been carried out with the approval of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

An investigation by Buzzfeed News claims that there have been at least 14 deaths in the UK that US officials suspected were connected to Russia.

