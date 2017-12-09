Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Heavier snow is forecast overnight into Sunday

Weather warnings are still in place in large parts of the UK, amid concern that icy conditions could cause travel delays and "cut off" some rural areas.

The Met Office said snow showers would continue to affect parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northern England and parts of the Midlands.

A few centimetres of snow is likely but up to 20cm is possible in some areas.

There are yellow "be aware" warnings for parts of the country, with an amber "be prepared" alert in place on Sunday.

The Midlands, Wales, northern and eastern England and the far north of Scotland are most likely to have heavy snow early on Sunday morning.

According to BBC Weather, a 10cm spread of snow will initially mount in the Midlands and eastern England, before gradually becoming lighter and patchier throughout the day and into Sunday evening.

Birmingham Airport have warned passengers travelling on Sunday morning to allow more time for their journey as a result.

Meanwhile southern parts of England and Wales could face heavy rain and gale force winds of up to 70mph (112km/h), the Met Office said. Icy surfaces are likely to be an "additional hazard", it added.

Highways England have urged drivers to "prepare for every eventuality", recommending they carry warm clothing, food, drink, required medication, boots, a shovel and a torch.

Temperatures are likely to reach lows of -10C (14F) in some parts of Scotland and Wales, particularly in rural areas.

The heaviest and most frequent snow showers are forecast to affect mainly north east Scotland.

On Sunday "there is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off", the Met Office said.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for Sunday

Only a small proportion of power cuts affecting homes and businesses across the Midlands, south west England and south Wales are related to the weather, Western Power Distribution said.

All current outages are set to be restored by 23:00 GMT on Saturday, ahead of further possible power cuts on Sunday due to the expected snowfall.

Meanwhile in Scotland, where 18,000 households had been without power, electricity supplies have been restored.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A drone captured scenic views over Cefnpennar in north Wales

Highways officials have reported "hazardous" driving conditions and police in Shropshire in the West Midlands advised against driving unless "absolutely necessary".

Arriva Trains Wales is advising passengers to check before travelling on Saturday, and ScotRail warned its customers to "be careful".

There are delays to some flights at Manchester Airport and it advises passengers to check with their airline before travelling.

The final day of Lincoln Christmas market has also been cancelled over safety concerns about the expected snowfall.

Across the UK:

Drivers were stuck in their cars for hours in freezing temperatures on the M5 near Cullompton, Devon, after the motorway was shut in both directions.

About 8cm (3in) of snow fell in Aviemore, in the Highlands on Friday, while parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and areas to the west of the Pennines also had snowfalls.

Schools across the UK were closed - including all schools in Orkney, Shetland, 172 schools in Wales and more than 350 in the West Midlands

Up to 20cm of snow is expected in Northern Ireland and the Rathlin ferry service has also been cancelled

Earlier delays on the A49 near Shrewsbury have cleared, after police dealt with multiple breakdowns, while a severe accident on the M6 Staffordshire southbound caused disruption

Image copyright PA Image caption In the Brecon Beacons, one family made the most of an opportunity for a snowball fight

Image copyright PA Image caption Walkers braved a morning snow shower in the Peak District

Image copyright PA Image caption But it still was not cold enough for trousers in Greater Manchester

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Image copyright Alex Taylor

Have you experienced any disruption? Please share your experience with us by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: