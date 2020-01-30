Pet passports: What will happen after Brexit?

Image copyright PA Image caption In 2002 this dog was the first to travel to the UK using a pet passport

At the moment you can take your pet dog, cat, or indeed ferret, from the UK to the EU and back again without quarantine provided that certain conditions are met, such as having a pet passport and your pet being microchipped.

That will continue to be the case for the rest of 2020 as the UK goes into a transition period, during which almost everything stays the same.

What happens from the start of 2021 will depend on the UK's negotiations on its future relationship with the EU.

Pet passports are issued by EU countries and a short list of other countries such as Greenland, Iceland and Switzerland.

The UK could be added to this list, but clearly agreements would be needed to make that happen - it would not be automatic.

If it ends up being a listed country, it will either become a Part 1 listed country or a Part 2 listed country.

Part 1 listed country

Being a Part 1 listed country is very similar to the current situation, except that you would have to apply for a UK pet passport instead of an EU one.

Your pet needs to be microchipped and vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before travel.

Also, dogs may need to be treated for tapeworm.

Part 2 listed country

If the UK becomes a Part 2 listed country then on top of the above you will need to visit an official vet no more than 10 days before you travel to get an animal health certificate (AHC) confirming that your pet is microchipped and vaccinated against rabies.

You will need to get a new AHC each time you travel with your pet.

Unlisted country

If the UK ends up being an unlisted country then, in addition to the requirements above, you will need to have a blood sample taken from your pet at least 30 days after its last rabies vaccination, which will then be sent to an EU-approved blood testing laboratory.

You will have to wait at least three months from the date the successful blood sample was taken before you can travel.

The blood test results will go on your pet's AHC.

Image copyright Getty Images

What do you want BBC Reality Check to investigate? Get in touch

Read more from Reality Check

Follow us on Twitter