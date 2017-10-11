Image copyright Getty Images

The Warwickshire town of Royal Leamington Spa has been ranked the happiest place to live in Britain, in a survey which saw several spa towns make the list.

Harrogate, Royal Tunbridge Wells and Epsom also featured in the top 10 "happy at home" index compiled by property website, Rightmove.

Meanwhile Llandrindod Wells was deemed the happiest place to live in Wales.

Spa towns have natural springs with waters thought to have health benefits.

Is Leamington Spa really that happy?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Romans knew how to live happy as they took the waters in Bath

There are spa towns all across England and Wales - including Cheltenham and Bath which came in 29th and 38th place in terms of happiness rating.

Dumfries was identified as the happiest place to live in Scotland.

More than 17,000 people were asked how happy they are with aspects of where they live.

Community spirit, feeling safe, the friendliness of locals, the amenities and local services available and earning enough to live comfortably were all taken into account.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Pittville Pump Room was the largest spa building built in Cheltenham

Rightmove said Royal Leamington Spa scored highly for friendly neighbours and a strong sense of belonging.

But happiness comes with a price, with the average asking price of a home in Leamington Spa at £330,848, compared with a national average of £310,003, according to Rightmove.

The town's mayor, Caroline Evetts, said Royal Leamington Spa "has it all" - from Regency buildings, to independent boutiques.

Last year's winner, Leigh-On-Sea, Essex, took the runner-up spot in this year's survey.

The top 10 happiest places to live in Britain:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The spa town of Harrogate consistently comes out as one of the happiest places to live

Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire Leigh-on-Sea, Essex Wirral, Merseyside and Cheshire Harrogate, North Yorkshire Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent King's Lynn, Norfolk Epsom, Surrey Richmond upon Thames, London Poole, Dorset Chichester, West Sussex

