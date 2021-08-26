Universal credit: When will the £20 increase stop? Published 2 hours ago

image source Getty Images

The £20-per-week boost to universal credit will come to an end in October.

Some Conservative MPs have appealed to the prime minister to make the increase permanent.

How is universal credit changing?

In response to the pandemic in 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced a temporary £20 increase to universal credit payments.

The uplift was extended by six months in April 2021.

The scheme officially ends on 6 October, but the exact date of the cut will vary depending on the day you usually receive your universal credit payment.

For some people, this will mean the last payment at the higher rate will be at the end of September.

The government says that as the economy opens up the focus needs to shift on getting people back to work.

What will happen to the incomes of people on universal credit?

Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households across the UK.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation - a charity which researches poverty - said millions of households will face an income loss equivalent to £1,040 a year.

The charity Citizens Advice has warned that a third of people on Universal Credit will end up in debt when the extra payment is removed in October.

It said the average shortfall for people would be between £51 and £55 a month.

What is universal credit?

Universal credit is a benefit for working-age people, which was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one payment. The replaced benefits are:

income support

income-based jobseeker's allowance (except for some people with severe disabilities)

income-related employment and support allowance

housing benefit

child tax credit

working tax credit

image source PA image caption Universal credit can help with childcare costs

Most people who would have made a new claim for these individual benefits now make one for universal credit. It was designed to make claiming benefits simpler.

A single universal credit payment is paid directly into claimants' bank accounts. This happens monthly in England and Wales, but there is the option of payment every two weeks in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It can be claimed whether you are in or out of work.

Universal credit may not be appropriate or available for everyone. Claiming it can affect other benefits, and it is vital to get some advice - available for free - before applying.

image source Getty Images

What are the concerns?

It is complicated to work out exactly how much universal credit you might receive. Some people, such as those with £16,000 or more in savings, will not be eligible.

Others may find what they receive depends on their circumstances, including any income their family has, as well as housing and childcare costs.

One issue is that it usually takes five weeks from the date of claiming to receiving a first payment, although claimants may be able to get an advance loan.

An application for universal credit may put a stop to any tax credits you receive, even if it proves to be unsuccessful.

You may be able to claim a reduction in council tax when on universal credit, and get help with childcare costs. There is also support to pay the rent, which works in different ways across the UK. In time, there may also be assistance in paying the mortgage, although there are some strict criteria involved.

What other benefits are still available?

The main benefit for anyone losing their job after a period in work is new-style jobseeker's allowance (JSA).

This is worth £59.20 a week, if you are under 25, or £74.70 a week if you are 25 or over.

You can get this for up to six months and it will be paid into your bank, building society, or credit union account every two weeks. Unlike universal credit, your partner's or spouse's income will not affect your claim.

You may be able to claim new-style JSA as well as universal credit.

