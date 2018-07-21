Prince George's birthday: Five years in the spotlight
From newborn baby to his fifth birthday, the pictures that show how Prince George has grown up.
Getty Images
23 July 2013: George makes his first public appearance outside St Mary's Hospital in London. At just one day old, his name had yet to be announced.
PA
23 October 2013: Prince George is held by his father on his christening day, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London
PA
7 April 2014: The prince, now one, arrives in Wellington, New Zealand, for his first official overseas trip. The family spent three weeks touring Australia and New Zealand.
Getty Images
9 April 2014: Later during the visit to New Zealand, George played at a local children's group in Wellington.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Taken in November 2014, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released several official photographs of Prince George ahead of Christmas. Here, he is sitting on the steps of a courtyard at Kensington Palace.
PA
On 2 May 2015, George's sister Princess Charlotte was born. The same day, he arrived at St Mary's Hospital to meet his younger sister.
Duchess of Cambridge
A month later, on 6 June 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge took a photo of George and Charlotte together at the family home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Reuters
13 June 2015: Prince George watches a fly-past by the Royal Air Force from the Buckingham Palace balcony, to mark the Queen's official birthday.
Getty Images
3 March 2016: George on a skiing trip with his parents and sister in the French Alps.
The White House
22 April 2016: The prince shakes hands with former US President, Barack Obama, who visited Kensington Palace last year.
Duchess of Cambridge
6 June 2016: In this photo taken by his mother, Prince George attends his first day of nursery at the Westacre Montessori in Norfolk.
PA
22 July 2016: On his third birthday, Prince George is shown feeding the family pet dog, Lupo.
PA
29 September 2016: Prince George playing with bubbles at a party for military families in Canada.
PA
25 December 2016: George is given a candy cane after leaving the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church, Englefield, near his maternal grandparents' home at Bucklebury, Berkshire.
EPA
The day before his birthday, on 21 July 2017, Prince George sat in a helicopter while on a trip to Hamburg, Germany, with his sister and parents.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
This official portrait of Prince George was released to mark his fourth birthday on 22 July 2017, taken at Kensington Palace.
Reuters
George, in his school uniform, heading to hospital to meet his newborn brother Prince Louis in April
PA
George was one of the page boys at his uncle Harry's wedding in May
PA
The prince was seen playing with a toy gun at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury in June
AFP/Getty
Hand-in-hand with his father and sister after his baby brother's christening in July
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
The official picture taken for George's fifth birthday was taken after his brother's christening