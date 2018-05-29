Grenfell Tower fire: Who were the victims?
- 29 May 2018
In the early hours of 14 June 2017 a devastating fire engulfed the Grenfell tower block in North Kensington, west London.
The building burned for several hours and 72 people were eventually confirmed to have lost their lives.
Relatives of all victims will be given the chance to commemorate their loved ones at the public inquiry in London.