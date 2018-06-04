The fire which destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters.

Just before 01:00 on 14 June, fire broke out in the kitchen of a fourth floor flat at the 23 storey tower block in North Kensington, West London.

Within minutes, the fire had raced up the exterior of the building and then spread to all four sides. By 03:00, most of the upper floors were well alight.

Seventy-two people died.

Here is how events unfolded that night

How the fire started

The fire began "in or around" a Hotpoint fridge-freezer in flat 16 on the fourth floor, according to a provisional report by Dr Niamh Nic Daéid, director of the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at Dundee University.

Her report contains extracts from a witness statement by flat occupant Behailu Kebede, who described being woken by the sound of a smoke alarm.

He went into the kitchen and saw smoke in the area of the fridge-freezer and near the kitchen window.

Mr Kebede immediately called the fire brigade, which logged the call at 00:54. Four fire engines were sent to the scene, the first arriving at 00:59.

The first fire crew first entered the flat at 01:07 - an approximate timing taken from a thermal imaging camera. They initially searched the bedrooms and did not enter the kitchen until 01:14.

In the kitchen, firefighter Daniel Brown described seeing an "isolated curtain of flame from about 2-3 feet in the air to the ceiling".

Thermal images captured by the fire crew appear to show that "hot fire gases and flames had spread across the window space".

As the fire crew dealt with the fire in the fridge-freezer, their thermal images also appear to show falling embers outside the kitchen window.

Mobile phone images taken by Mr Kebede from outside Grenfell Tower approximately 11 minutes after his first 999 call show an orange glow of flames around the kitchen window, and later a fire burning more intensely in the area of the window filler panel and extractor fan.

Subsequent photos by Mr Kebede suggest that the "fire was continuing to develop and grow", Dr Daéid reports, by 01:09 becoming "external to the building".

Dr Daéid's provisional report also identifies "unknown materials" stored between the freezer and wall which "may have become involved in the fire in the early stages of its development".

Among these materials was an item described as an "electric cooking device" or "large hot plate".

In another report, fire expert Professor Luke Bisby expressed his view that the likely reason for the fire spreading beyond the kitchen was that flame and hot gases penetrated the internal window frame.

Image caption Images from the kitchen of flat 16 show the positioning of the kitchen appliances and the window.

How the fire spread

The tower had a 'stay put' fire policy - essentially, the building design would contain a fire in a single flat for as long as it took fire crews to bring it under control.

So on the night, many residents were told to remain in their flats by the emergency services, only to become trapped as the fire blazed out of control and thick poisonous smoke spread up the single narrow stairwell.

In a report to the Grenfell Public Inquiry, fire safety engineer Dr Barbara Lane said that the stay put policy had "substantially failed" by 01:26 - less than 30 minutes after the first firefighters were at the scene.

Some people made it down the stairs to safety. A total of 65 people were rescued from the building by firefighters.

But in desperation, other residents went upwards and sought refuge in flats of friends and neighbours on the upper floors. Twenty-four people died on the top floor of the tower block.

The blaze burned itself out by 01:14 BST on Thursday - 24 hours later.

What caused the fire to spread so quickly?

The most significant part of the renovation of Grenfell Tower was the addition of external cladding. This consisted of aluminium sheets bonded to a central plastic (polyethylene) core.

A series of tests have shown that this cladding was extremely flammable in certain circumstances.

Professor Luke Bisby said evidence "strongly supports" the theory that the polyethylene material in the cladding was the primary cause of the fire's spread.

"The ACM (aluminium composite material) product on Grenfell Tower incorporates a highly combustible polyethylene polymer filler which melts, drips, and flows at elevated temperature. The polyethylene filler material is expected to release large amounts of energy during combustion".

Image copyright Grenfell Inquiry Image caption Images after the fire show evidence of melted cladding on the tower's columns

His report also suggests that vertical cavities within the cladding structure played a role in the spread of the fire, as did the insulation, although evidence was inconclusive.

Who were the victims?

The final death toll from the blaze is now recorded as 72 people.

They include baby Logan Gomes, who was stillborn in hospital on 14 June, the day the 24-storey blaze broke out.

Also included is Maria Del Pilar Burton, who suffered from serious long term health issues, and died in hospital in January 2018.

What kind of building was Grenfell Tower?

Grenfell Tower was part of the Lancaster West Estate, a social housing complex of almost 1,000 homes.

The tower was built in the 1970s, but recently renovated.

An £8.6m refurbishment - part of a wider transformation of the estate - was completed by Rydon Construction in May 2016.

Work included new exterior cladding, replacement windows and a communal heating system.

The bottom four floors were also remodelled, creating seven additional homes and improvements to communal facilities.

There were 129 flats across 21 residential floors and three levels of mixed use.

The tower was managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on behalf of the council.

How is the fire and its causes being investigated?

Specially trained officers from the Met, City of London Police and British Transport Police have been involved in the search and recovery operation, thoroughly searching every single flat on every single floor.

Officers have examined 15.5 tonnes of debris on each floor, helped by forensic anthropologists, archaeologists and forensic dentists or odontologists.

A public inquiry, ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May, is under way.

Lawyers representing survivors and relatives of the victims began giving evidence to the public inquiry into the tragedy on Monday 11 December.

The Metropolitan Police are looking into offences including manslaughter, corporate manslaughter, misconduct in public office and breaches of fire safety regulations in relation to the fire, the inquiry has been told.

The force has already gathered 31 million documents and 2,500 physical exhibits. Some 1,144 witnesses have given statements and 383 companies are part of the investigation.

The public inquiry plans to deliver an interim report into the fire's causes and the emergency response by next autumn.