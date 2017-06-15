News Daily: Fire death toll expected to rise

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Twelve people are known to have died in the tower block fire in west London, with police saying that number is expected to rise. Some flats in Grenfell Tower are still alight more than a day after the blaze began, with crews using an aerial platform to search the building floor by floor.

With 68 people taken to hospital, 18 of them in a critical condition, many more are unaccounted for. Among them are 12-year-old Jessica Urbano Ramirez, 66-year-old retired lorry driver Tony Disson, and security guard Mo Tuccu, a British national from Eritrea. An emergency number - 0800 0961 233 - has been set up for those concerned about friends or family.

Fears over safety at the recently refurbished 24-storey building were raised before the fire, with Prime Minister Theresa May promising a "proper investigation" into what happened. We'll have all the latest updates on our live page.

Analysis: Why are people told to stay put during fires?

By Rachel Schraer and Jack Goodman, BBC News

The principles of fire safety in the UK are based on a fire being able to be contained. Usually the way tower blocks are designed means a fire breaking out in one flat should not spread throughout the rest of a building.

Read the full article

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Farron goes, so who next for Lib Dems?

The Liberal Democrats had a disappointing election campaign, their share of the vote actually declining from 2015's poor showing, despite hopes the party might benefit from its strongly anti-Brexit views. Leader Tim Farron has resigned, saying he's "torn" between his Christian beliefs and continuing in the role. So, who'll replace him? Former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Jo Swinson, Sir Ed Davey and Norman Lamb are thought to be possible contenders.

Injuries on military base

Several people are believed to have been hurt in an incident involving a tank at a military training base. An air ambulance was called to Castlemartin firing range, in Pembrokeshire, but the Ministry of Defence is giving no further details at this point.

Rival back as Corbyn reshuffles shadow cabinet

Owen Smith, who ran against Jeremy Corbyn last year for the Labour leadership, has returned to the front bench following the party's better-than-expected showing at the general election. He becomes shadow Northern Ireland secretary, while Corbyn ally Ian Lavery is made party chairman. And Lesley Laird, elected only last week for the first time as an MP, becomes shadow Scottish secretary. There's no return for non-Corbynites Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn in the reshuffle.

What the papers say

It's not often the national newspapers are of one voice, but the tower block fire in west London has prompted front-page criticism across Fleet Street of those in charge of the building's safety. "How the hell could this happen?" asks the Daily Mail, the words laid over a photograph of the blaze at its height. "Disaster waiting to happen," says the Daily Telegraph; "They were told it was safe," the Sun states; while the i simply says: "Tragic. Horrible. Avoidable."

Daily digest

Washington shooting Gunman dead after opening fire on Republican politicians

'Us and them' Young pessimistic about prospects of getting on, says social mobility tsar

The big bout Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor in boxing match in August

Trump, Trumpelstiltskin, Snozzle Trump President's surname is children's word of the year

If you watch one thing today

Venezuela: Hunger in an oil-rich country

If you listen to one thing today

The morality of generational voting

If you read one thing today

Image copyright PA

Could buses run on coffee?

Today's lookahead

12:00 The Bank of England announces its monthly interest rates decision.

21:00 Chancellor Philip Hammond and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney make their annual Mansion House speeches.

On this day

1996 A huge IRA bomb explodes in central Manchester, injuring 200 people.

From elsewhere

Four generations on disability benefit (Independent)

Anita Pallenberg: Anything but a passenger on the Stones' journey (Guardian)

Father's Day: how depictions of dads have changed (Creative Review)

The hidden treasures in Italian libraries (New York Times)