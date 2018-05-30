London Bridge attack
What happened
How the events unfolded at London Bridge and who was caught up in the attack
- 30 May 2018
Who were the attackers?
The backgrounds of the three men who killed eight people and injured 48 others in London Bridge and Borough Market.
- 28 June 2017
How people fought back
Stories emerge of those who tackled the attackers, putting themselves in danger to defend others.
- 8 June 2017
How are UK extremists radicalised?
Why face to face contact can be more important to extremists than online material.
- 5 June 2017
London attack: 'No intelligence failure'
- 10 June 2017
London attackers 'planned to use lorry'
- 10 June 2017
Italy's 'clear conscience' over attacker
- 7 June 2017
London attacker showed extremist colours
- 5 June 2017
Quiet but defiant mood at London Bridge
- 5 June 2017
'Terrorism masquerades as Islam'
- 5 June 2017
Canadian victim 'died in fiancé's arms'
- 5 June 2017
Image gallery
In pictures: Tributes left to victims
- 5 June 2017
Signs of solidarity for London shared online
- 4 June 2017
How has armed policing changed?
- 5 June 2017
What powers do police have to prevent attacks?
- 4 June 2017
France leads world condemnation of attack
- 5 June 2017
People offer help with #SofaForLondon
- 4 June 2017
Tourists stranded in 'eerie' London Bridge
- 4 June 2017
London attack: What people saw
- 4 June 2017
