Manchester attack: Who were the victims?

Saffie-Rose Roussos was a "beautiful, sensitive soul with an amazing magnetic personality", her mother Lisa said.

She was at the arena with eight-year-old Saffie and was injured in the attack, as was Saffie’s elder sister, Ashlee Bromwich.

She said she would watch Saffie “with wonder”, adding that she loved to dance and make people laugh and would “leave little notes of 'I love you' everywhere”.

Saffie’s father Andrew said she was his “perfect, precious beautiful daughter” who "melted people's hearts" with "those big brown eyes", adding: "It's like the best artists got together and drew her from top to toe."