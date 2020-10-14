Manchester attack: Who were the victims?
Tributes have been paid to the 22 people, some of them children, who were killed in the Manchester Arena attack.
Family and friends were speaking at an inquiry, which opened in September, into what happened on 22 May 2017.
Saffie-Rose RoussosLeyland, Lancashire
Saffie-Rose Roussos was a "beautiful, sensitive soul with an amazing magnetic personality", her mother Lisa said.
She was at the arena with eight-year-old Saffie and was injured in the attack, as was Saffie’s elder sister, Ashlee Bromwich.
She said she would watch Saffie “with wonder”, adding that she loved to dance and make people laugh and would “leave little notes of 'I love you' everywhere”.
Saffie’s father Andrew said she was his “perfect, precious beautiful daughter” who "melted people's hearts" with "those big brown eyes", adding: "It's like the best artists got together and drew her from top to toe."
Nell JonesHolmes Chapel, Cheshire
Nell Jones’ parents Jayne and Ernie said friendship was very important to their daughter, which meant "if you were a friend of Nell's you were in good hands".
“She loved her big brothers to bits and grew from being their annoying little sister to one they dearly loved,” they added.
The popular schoolgirl, who went to the concert with a friend, was praised by her teachers and classmates.
Her friend Alex said she felt “honoured to tell people I knew her,” adding: "I see gaps when I'm out where Nell should be. She should be with us, with her contagious smile".
Sorrell LeckowskiLeeds, West Yorkshire
Sorrell Leczkowski had gone to the Manchester Arena with her family to pick up her sister, who was at the concert.
The Allerton High School pupil was killed and her mother Samantha and grandmother Pauline were both seriously injured.
Her mother said the 14-year-old dreamed of being an architect and "was always decorating her bedroom using her crafty yet trendy skills" after watching YouTube for ideas.
"She was clever, determined and beautiful inside and out,” she said, adding that losing Sorrell “had killed me”.
Eilidh MacLeodBarra, Outer Hebrides
Eilidh MacLeod went to the Ariana Grande concert with a friend, who suffered serious injuries in the attack.
The teenager loved make-up, her phone, social media, music, Harry Potter and playing in pipe bands.
Her father Roderick said her talent at piping had brought her confidence, adding: "She was growing into a lovely young woman with this fantastic gift she was able to express herself with."
Her mother Marian said she had been a “quirky” girl who “wasn’t hard to love”, while her aunt Margaret said she was “a blonde-haired, green-eyed bundle of fun with perfect quips, one-liners and an infectious laugh".
Megan HurleyLiverpool, Merseyside
Megan Hurley had been given a ticket to the concert as a birthday surprise and had been at the show with her elder brother Bradley.
He said they had had a strong bond and the same “pop culture obsession”.
"Music became a running theme in our lives and it was something we loved just as much as we loved each other," he said, adding that he did not “cry or get sad when I remember her. I smile".
Her parents Michael and Joanne said she had been growing into a "beautiful young lady, living her life to the fullest”, adding: "You will forever be our beautiful beauty queen."
Olivia Campbell-HardyBury, Greater Manchester
Olivia Campbell-Hardy was at the concert after being given a spare ticket by a friend on the day.
Her father Andrew Hardy said she had been a "daddy's girl" with an "infectious smile", while her mother Charlotte Hodgson described her as her "princess" and her "shadow".
Olivia had been "born with a twinkle in her eye" and was "full-on" from the minute she woke up until she went to sleep, her father said, adding that "music was her life" and she had performed at the Manchester Arena and auditioned for Britain's Got Talent.
Her mother said “Ollie” was a “funny kid” who "will always be in my heart". “She told me she was going to be famous one day and get a house in New York, and she wanted me to have a big house and a cleaner to do my ironing so I could have a break.”
Chloe RutherfordSouth Shields, Tyne and Wear
Chloe Rutherford had been at the concert with her boyfriend Liam Curry, who was also killed.
Her father Mark said Liam had “looked after her with such care and love, always putting her first in all they did together”.
He said “Flossy”, a nickname she had earned because of her long hair being “like candyfloss”, had been a "gorgeous young lady" with a "secret passion" for writing music, who had had "her life ahead of her".
She was "a real English rose, with blonde hair and the most amazing blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room and bring the sunshine out,” he added.
Liam CurrySouth Shields, Tyne and Wear
Liam Curry had been at the concert with his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, who was also killed.
His mother Caroline said he was a "fine cricket player" and an avid cyclist, who also loved to ski and had met Chloe after becoming friends with her brother.
"Chloe and Liam were made for each other - just completely at their best when they were together,” she said.
She added that the 19-year-old, whose father died eight weeks before the attack, had dreams of becoming a police officer, but said he was relaxed about his plans, adding: "Liam took everything in his stride and was laid back as ever.”
Georgina CallanderTarleton, Lancashire
Georgina Callander was at the concert as she was a huge fan of Ariana Grande and had previously met the pop star.
Her mother Lesley said Georgina, who was loved art, ballet, taekwondo and Bolton Wanderers football club, had been “like a beautiful melody who lit up the room with her famous smile”.
Her father Simon said his daughter had been due to study children's nursing at Edge Hill University and compassion had been "her hallmark”, adding: “She didn't have a bad bone in her body."
Her brother Daniel said it “was infectious how she made you feel”, adding that his “geeky” sister had been “a ray of sunshine on the darkest of days”.
Courtney BoyleGateshead, Tyne and Wear
Courtney Boyle was killed, along with her stepfather Philip Tron, as they waited to pick up her sister from the Ariana Grande concert.
Her mother Deborah Hutchinson said she had become “a gorgeous woman with a caring nature to match" and was studying criminology and psychology at Leeds Beckett University with the aim of joining the Prison Service.
Her sister said growing up with her had been “like growing up with a best friend” who had “guided all three of us - me, herself and my mam - through darker times, shining a light on these situations [and] ensuring we kept a smile on our face”.
Her boyfriend Callum Maundrill, who had been with her on the day of the attack, said seeing her “blossom gently into the confident, passionate free spirit she was still, to this day, brings me joy, because I was so lucky to bump into her”.
John AtkinsonRadcliffe, Greater Manchester
John Atkinson’s parents, Daryl and Kevan, said he had “loved everyone and everyone loved him”.
They said the 28-year-old, who worked with young adults with autism and behavioural difficulties, was the "perfect son" who "would help anyone".
He was “extremely clever”, they said, with an IQ of 137 at the age of eight and a former winner of Slimming World’s Man of the Year after losing eight-and-a-half stone in weight.
His older sister Laura said she would “never get over what happened to him”, adding: “We've lost the biggest and best part of our puzzle. It can never be fixed now."
Martyn HettStockport, Greater Manchester
Martyn Hett, who had gone to the concert with a friend had "the most incredible passion for life" and an "energy that was exhausting at times", his mother Figen Murray said.
Social media manager Martyn, who had a tattoo of Coronation Street’s Deirdre Barlow on his leg, had a growing social media following and had appeared on TV a number of times, including on shows such as Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers.
His mother said he had “this catching charisma about him”, adding: "He was proud of who he was, he believed in who he was."
His father Paul Hett said his son had been killed at a point when his “future was so bright”, adding: “He had just been promoted at work and was ready to go on the holiday of a lifetime - this was cruel beyond belief."
Philip TronGateshead, Tyne and Wear
Philip Tron was killed, along with his stepdaughter Courtney Boyle, as they waited to pick up her sister from the Ariana Grande concert.
On behalf of his family, his uncle Ken Mullen said he had been a “bonny lad” who “always had a smile and cheeky grin when talking to you and was a great source of one-liners”.
He said the former Joseph Swan Senior School pupil loved "working with his hands" and was "the go-to person for family and friends for any practical jobs".
"This is probably one of the ways where he's most missed, now there's not that friendly voice at the end of the phone to see what the problem was and see what he could do to resolve it," he added.
Kelly BrewsterSheffield, South Yorkshire
Kelly Brewster had been “so excited” going to the concert, because she and her “soulmate” Ian Winslow had had an offer accepted on a new four-bedroom home that morning, her family said.
They said she had already planned which room was going to be Ian's daughter Phoebe's bedroom and which would be the nursery for the baby the pair were trying for.
The family said Kelly hit it off with Ian at her 30th birthday party and they were "made for each other", adding she and Phoebe were like "best mates".
Her friend Jen, who Kelly met when she was travelling in Australia, said she "loved life more than anyone she had ever met", adding that her “zest for life and happiness was infectious".
Elaine McIverFrodsham, Cheshire
Cheshire Police officer Elaine McIver, who was off-duty at the concert, was an “extraordinary person”, her partner Paul Price said.
"She was always sorting things out for everyone or helping them - it was like her job was to make other people happy,” he said.
Her sister Lynda added that the 43-year-old had been a "very private person" and her family had been unsure whether to do a pen portrait as a result, but eventually decided they should, because “if anyone should say anything, it should be us”.
She said her sister had a “lust for life” and was “just a joy to be around”, adding: “She would hate to be remembered as a victim.”
Angelika KlisYork, North Yorkshire
Angelika and Marcin Klis, who grew up in Poland, were both killed while collecting their daughters from the concert.
Aleksandra and Patrycja said their parents "did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more".
"They would always put our needs before their own," they said, adding: "Every few weeks, they planned a family day because spending time with us is what made them happy."
They said the customers services assistant and taxi driver were “so in love, as if they were teenagers without a care in the world”, adding: "They were soulmates and they didn't want to be without each other."
Marcin KlisYork, North Yorkshire
Angelika and Marcin Klis, who grew up in Poland, were both killed while collecting their daughters from the concert.
Aleksandra and Patrycja said their parents "did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more".
"They would always put our needs before their own," they said, adding: "Every few weeks, they planned a family day because spending time with us is what made them happy."
They said the customers services assistant and taxi driver were “so in love, as if they were teenagers without a care in the world”, adding: "They were soulmates and they didn't want to be without each other."
Alison HoweRoyton, Greater Manchester
Alison Howe and her friend Lisa Lees were killed while waiting to pick up their daughters from the concert.
Her mother Sue Cann said she was “a very talented musician, loving and kind and someone people wanted to be around”.
“You could never feel sad or depressed when Alison was with you because she would always know the right things to say and do to snap you out of it.”
Childhood friend Tracy Green said her life had been “a rollercoaster full of fun and laughter with some sad times along the way”, but she had had such a dry sense of humour [which] made everyone smile, even when it wasn’t appropriate”.
Lisa LeesOldham, Greater Manchester
Lisa Lees and her friend Alison Howe were killed while waiting to pick up their daughters from the concert.
Her husband Anthony said Lisa had been "the heart and soul of our family, adding that she had "had so much more to give in life".
Lisa was a beauty tutor who was “always ready to help her students” and also set up an organisation giving aromatherapy and massage treatment to ease the pain of dying youngsters.
"[She] was a true angel, caring and beautiful, both inside and out," said Anthony, whom she married in 1999.
Michelle KissWhalley, Lancashire
Michelle Kiss was killed while waiting in the foyer of the arena to pick up her daughter, who escaped uninjured.
Her husband Tony said their family had been to “many” concerts at the venue, adding: “How sad to think that a place that had brought so much joy to my family would be the place forever to take away that joy.”
He said she had “wanted to make every day count” and had “an aura of love and positivity that glowed with each of her smiles”.
Her parents Mick and Christine said she had been “loving, caring and thoughtful” and “the hub of our family", adding: "She was not only our daughter but also our best friend."
Wendy FawellOtley, West Yorkshire
Wendy Fawell had travelled to the concert with her friend Caroline, who was seriously injured, and their children.
Her family said she had been a "fun person" who "tried to mother everyone", loved socialising and “loved her role of being a mum to Adam and Charlotte”.
Her mother Julia Tiplady said the after-school club manager was loved by all who attended it, “especially the girls with long hair, as they would go home with different plaited hair every day”.
Her daughter's death had left those children "bewildered", she said, adding: "The day I lost her part of me died. It's a different world now without Wendy."
Jane TweddleBlackpool, Lancashire
Jane Tweddle, who was originally from Hartlepool in County Durham, had gone to the arena with a friend to pick up the friend's daughter.
Her daughters Harriet, Isabelle and Lily said she had been "our warrior mum” who had taught them “to be kind and to always stick together".
They said she “always knew how to brighten someone's day and make them feel loved” and “treated everyone with kindness, decency and respect”.
As the “perfect listener”, she had been made for her job as a school receptionist, they added, and had been "cherished and trusted by the young lives you touched".