Man charged over 'threats' to Gina Miller

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gina Miller brought the Brexit legal case

A man has been charged over alleged online threats against Gina Miller, the woman behind the Brexit legal challenge.

Rhodri Colwyn Philipps, 50, from Knightsbridge, central London, was arrested after police received a complaint last November.

He is charged with making malicious communications, with racially aggravated factors.

He will appear on bail at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 4 April.

Scotland Yard said he was arrested by officers from its Operation Falcon after a complaint was received concerning threats made online against a 51-year-old woman.

Ms Miller, a partner in an investment management firm, was the lead claimant in the legal fight to get Parliament to vote on whether the UK could start the process of leaving the EU.

Rhodri Philipps is also known as the 4th Viscount St Davids and holds the titles Lord Strange of Knockin, Lord Hungerford, and Lord de Moleyns.