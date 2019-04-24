Image copyright AFP Image caption The Queen and Chinese president travelled in a state coach to Buckingham Palace in 2015

Donald Trump will make a state visit to the UK in June this year - more than two years after Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation to the US leader just days into his presidency.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will be guests of the Queen between 3-5 June, following in the footsteps of predecessors Barack and Michelle Obama and George and Laura Bush.

But what happens during an official state visit, who decides who gets an invitation, and which other world figures have caused controversy during the Queen's long reign?

What is a state visit?

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen welcomed President Barack Obama to Buckingham Palace in 2011

It's a formal trip to the UK by a head of state and is normally at the invitation of the Queen, who acts on advice from the government.

Although they're grand occasions, they're not just ceremonial affairs. They have political purpose and are used by the government of the day to further what it sees as Britain's national interests.

The Queen usually receives one or two heads of state per year. She has hosted 112 state visits since becoming monarch in 1952, the latest being the King and Queen of the Netherlands in October last year.

The official website of the Queen and the Royal Family has a full list of all the other state visits, and details of how the ceremonies unfold.

What happens during the visit?

The detailed schedule is being worked out by the UK and US governments and the Royal Household, but there are some things which are common to most state visits.

The Queen acts as the official host of the trip and visitors usually stay at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Image caption King Felipe of Spain rode with the Queen in a carriage while on a state visit in 2017

Since Buckingham Palace is being renovated at the moment, the US president is not expected to stay there this time.

The visit may follow a traditional format that begins with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family greeting Mr Trump on Horse Guards Parade, in Whitehall, central London.

The president and his entourage could then travel to Buckingham Palace in a carriage escorted by a large number of mounted soldiers and accompanied by gun salutes fired from Green Park and the Tower of London.

Image copyright PA Image caption Xi Jinping travelled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on a visit to the UK in 2015

This is usually followed by a state banquet at the palace, where the Queen toasts the visitor.

Later in the trip, the visiting leader usually speaks at the Houses of Parliament. Commons Speaker John Bercow sparked controversy in 2017 by saying Mr Trump should not be allowed to formally address MPs.

But after rumours of the US president's state visit began circulating last week, the Speaker's Office put out a statement saying any request to address Parliament would be "considered in the usual way".

While many aspects of the visit are yet to be confirmed, we do know Mr Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Mrs May at Downing Street and will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Hasn't Donald Trump met the Queen before?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen had tea with the US president and first lady at Windsor castle in 2018

Donald and Melania Trump had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle during the president's working visit to the UK last year.

That trip - during which Mr Trump also held talks with Mrs May at her country residence, Chequers, and visited his Turnberry golf resort - was marked by demonstrations.

A focal point of the protests was an inflatable balloon, dubbed the "Trump baby blimp", which depicted the president as a nappy-wearing infant.

Mr Trump will be only the third US president to have been invited on a state visit by Queen Elizabeth during her 67-year reign.

But the Queen has met almost all the US presidents in office during that time, either in the UK or in the US.

Why has his planned visit upset some people?

Mrs May hailed the state visit as a chance for the UK and the US "to strengthen our already close relationship".

But Mr Trump is a controversial figure, prompting many to oppose the visit.

Since he was elected in 2016, the US president has been criticised over his immigration policies, such as building a wall along the US-Mexico border and banning citizens from several Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

He was also accused of sexism, following remarks he made about women including his former presidential rival Hillary Clinton and Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly.

The president also faced criticism after a tape emerged in which he said he like to grab women "by the pussy".

Campaigners have already pledged to mobilise "huge numbers" in response to Mr Trump's state visit.

Leo Murray, who helped crowdfund the baby blimp last year, said activists were "toying with the idea of a hot air balloon" this time to protest against the state visit.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry responded to news of the visit by saying: "It beggars belief that on the very same day Donald Trump is threatening to veto a United Nations resolution against the use of rape as a weapon of war, Theresa May is pressing ahead with her plans to honour him with a state visit to the UK."

She said the US leader had "systematically assaulted all the shared values" that united the UK and US and that Mrs May "had no business wasting taxpayers' money" on all the pomp, ceremony and policing costs that would come with the visit.

Sabby Dhalu, from British campaign group Stand Up To Trump which is organising a protest on 4 June, described the US leader as "the world's number one racist, warmonger and misogynist".

Shaista Aziz, of the Stop Trump coalition, which is also organising the demonstration, said: "It is time for everyone who opposes this politics of hate and bigotry to stand up and be counted."

However, Mr Trump is not the first international leader to be greeted in the UK with uproar. The Queen has met a number of other controversial heads of state during her reign.

Here are some of the others:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Madame Peng

Image copyright PA

When: October 2015

Controversy: The country's human rights records and Chinese rule in Tibet.

Campaigners said the Chinese authorities had targeted activists and their families with harassment, imprisonment and torture. Human rights groups cited persecution of people for their religious beliefs, discrimination against ethnic minorities, torture, the death penalty, tight restrictions on media and limited access to foreign TV and publications. Critics also pointed out job losses in the UK steel sector, which had been partially blamed on China selling steel in the global market at a much cheaper price.

Who is President Xi Jinping?

Human rights: What is China accused of?

Saudi King Abdullah

Image copyright PA

When: October 2007

Controversy: The country's human rights record.

There were also calls for the reopening of a corruption inquiry into a massive arms deal. Protesters shouted "shame on you" as the royal procession passed along The Mall in central London.

Red carpet welcome for Saudi king

Chinese President Hu Jintao and First Lady Liu Yongqing

Image copyright Getty Images

When: November 2005

Controversy: The country's human rights records, Taiwan and Chinese rule in Tibet.

President Hu booed at Guildhall

US President George W Bush

Image copyright PA

When: November 2003

Controversy: The US-led war in Iraq.

Some 100,000 demonstrators, according to police, gathered in London's Trafalgar Square, where an effigy of Mr Bush was toppled.

Thousands protest against Bush

Japanese Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako

Image copyright Getty Images

When: October 1971

Controversy: He was Japan's emperor during World War II.

Veterans and former prisoners of war, angry at Japan's brutal militaristic past, protested by standing in silence as his carriage drove past. Some wore red gloves to symbolise war deaths while others whistled a popular World War II marching song.

Other controversial guests

1978: Romanian President and First Lady Nicolae and Elena Ceauşescu

1994: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe

1991: Egyptian President and First Lady Hosni and Suzanne Mubarak