More than 1,100 people have been recognised in the 2015 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Here are 12 of the more famous faces.

1. Kevin Spacey

Occupation: Actor and outgoing artistic director at the Old Vic

Honour: Honorary knighthood for services to theatre, arts education and international culture

Quote: "I am honoured and humbled by such recognition from the Queen. I must thank the British public for being so supportive of my efforts on behalf of the Old Vic. I feel like an adopted son."

Kevin Spacey: UK's 'adopted son'

2. Eddie Redmayne

Occupation: Actor

Honour: OBE for services to drama

'Rising star' comes a long way

3. Jo Pavey

Occupation: Long-distance runner

Honour: MBE for services to athletics

Quote: "Everything has been a big surprise and to get something like an MBE is just another surprise - it's all so surreal."

4. Lesley Manville

Occupation: Actress

Honour: OBE for services to drama

Quote: "I've been working abroad quite a bit lately and it's served to make me appreciate even more the amazing arts we have in Britain. At least now everyone will know why I've been walking around with such a big smile on my face."

5. Van Morrison

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Honour: Knighthood for services to the music industry and tourism in Northern Ireland

Quote: "Throughout my career I have always preferred to let my music speak for me, and it is a huge honour to now have that body of work recognised in this way."

Here comes the knight

6. Jonny Wilkinson

Occupation: Rugby player

Honour: CBE for services to Rugby Union

7. Loyd Grossman

Occupation: Former journalist, chairman of the Heritage Alliance

Honour: CBE for services to heritage

Quote: "It's wonderful to get recognition for heritage. I'm only one of hundreds of thousands of people that help protecting, promoting and explaining our heritage, including so many volunteers, so it's wonderful for them."

8. Gareth Edwards

Occupation: Former Wales rugby player

Honour: Knighthood for services to Sport and for charitable services

Edwards leads Welsh honours

9. Simon Hughes

Occupation: Former MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Honour: Knighthood for public and political service

10. Lenny Henry

Occupation: Actor and comedian

Honour: Knighthood for services to drama and charity

Quote: "This is not just for me, this is for everyone who has done something for Comic Relief, every person who has helped us raise £1bn and for everyone who works at Comic Relief, this is for you too."

Pieces of Sir Lenny Henry

11. Frank Lampard

Occupation: Footballer

Honour: OBE for services to football

Quote: "I feel very fortunate to have had such a long and fulfilling career in football. This is an extremely proud moment for myself and my family."

12. Benedict Cumberbatch

Occupation: Actor

Honour: CBE for services to the performing arts and to charity