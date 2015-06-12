Birthday Honours 2015: Twelve famous faces
More than 1,100 people have been recognised in the 2015 Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Here are 12 of the more famous faces.
1. Kevin Spacey
Occupation: Actor and outgoing artistic director at the Old Vic
Honour: Honorary knighthood for services to theatre, arts education and international culture
Quote: "I am honoured and humbled by such recognition from the Queen. I must thank the British public for being so supportive of my efforts on behalf of the Old Vic. I feel like an adopted son."
2. Eddie Redmayne
Occupation: Actor
Honour: OBE for services to drama
3. Jo Pavey
Occupation: Long-distance runner
Honour: MBE for services to athletics
Quote: "Everything has been a big surprise and to get something like an MBE is just another surprise - it's all so surreal."
4. Lesley Manville
Occupation: Actress
Honour: OBE for services to drama
Quote: "I've been working abroad quite a bit lately and it's served to make me appreciate even more the amazing arts we have in Britain. At least now everyone will know why I've been walking around with such a big smile on my face."
5. Van Morrison
Occupation: Singer-songwriter
Honour: Knighthood for services to the music industry and tourism in Northern Ireland
Quote: "Throughout my career I have always preferred to let my music speak for me, and it is a huge honour to now have that body of work recognised in this way."
6. Jonny Wilkinson
Occupation: Rugby player
Honour: CBE for services to Rugby Union
7. Loyd Grossman
Occupation: Former journalist, chairman of the Heritage Alliance
Honour: CBE for services to heritage
Quote: "It's wonderful to get recognition for heritage. I'm only one of hundreds of thousands of people that help protecting, promoting and explaining our heritage, including so many volunteers, so it's wonderful for them."
8. Gareth Edwards
Occupation: Former Wales rugby player
Honour: Knighthood for services to Sport and for charitable services
9. Simon Hughes
Occupation: Former MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Honour: Knighthood for public and political service
10. Lenny Henry
Occupation: Actor and comedian
Honour: Knighthood for services to drama and charity
Quote: "This is not just for me, this is for everyone who has done something for Comic Relief, every person who has helped us raise £1bn and for everyone who works at Comic Relief, this is for you too."
11. Frank Lampard
Occupation: Footballer
Honour: OBE for services to football
Quote: "I feel very fortunate to have had such a long and fulfilling career in football. This is an extremely proud moment for myself and my family."
12. Benedict Cumberbatch
Occupation: Actor
Honour: CBE for services to the performing arts and to charity