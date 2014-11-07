UK What Next?
Top Stories
Background
Boris everywhere
Should all English cities have mayors?
- 6 November 2014
- From the section UK
Northern star
Should all cities be more like Manchester?
- 3 November 2014
- From the section UK
English question
- 3 February 2015
- From the section UK Politics
Greater ambition
- 3 November 2014
- From the section Manchester
Devolution road trip
- 7 November 2014
- From the section UK
Celtic cousin
- 5 November 2014
- From the section UK
Country living
- 4 November 2014
- From the section UK
Features and Analysis
Easy option?
- 19 September 2014
- From the section UK Politics
Tory MPs at odds
- 2 February 2015
- From the section UK Politics
Video 3:04
A different path
- 5 November 2014
- From the section UK Politics
The English question
- 14 October 2014
- From the section UK Politics
Identity crisis
- 4 November 2014
- From the section England
NI's path ahead
- 2 November 2014
- From the section Northern Ireland
A fair deal?
- 30 October 2014
- From the section UK
Devolution genie?
- 23 September 2014
- From the section England
More power to Yorkshire?
- 4 November 2014
- From the section England
- comments
English devolution
- 3 November 2014
- From the section England
- comments
More power to the NW
- 5 November 2014
- From the section England
The other extreme
- 18 August 2014
- From the section UK