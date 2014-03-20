Image copyright PA Image caption Prince George's nanny trained at a specialist college in Bath

Kensington Palace has revealed the identity of Prince George's nanny - and asked for her private life to be respected.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has already started work as the prince's full-time nanny, the palace said.

She will travel with the third in line to the throne and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to New Zealand and Australia in April.

The palace said the couple were "delighted" she had joined them.

'Contravened'

The nanny, who is originally from Spain, trained at Norland College, a childcare training college in Bath, a palace spokesman said.

"As an employee of the Royal Household we would ask, please, that Maria's privacy, and that of her family and friends, be respected," said the spokesman.

"We will not be giving further details on Maria or her employment, except to say that the duke and duchess are of course delighted she has chosen to join them."

The palace also said it was aware photographs had been taken of Ms Turrion Borrallo, and warned that these pictures were taken by a photographer who was not in possession of the correct permit.

It added that the pictures, which snapped Ms Turrion Borrallo in Kensington Palace Gardens, consequently contravened the Royal Parks and Other Open Spaces Regulations 1997, and the issue was now "a matter for the Royal Parks Police".

Prince George was born in London on 22 July last year, and christened last October.

Earlier this month, the palace confirmed he would accompany his parents on his first official overseas tour, aged eight months.

Ms Turrion Borrallo is a full-time replacement of Prince William's former nanny Jessie Webb, 71, who has looked after Prince George as and when the couple needed her.