Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Lamborghini Aventador went on sale in 2011

Bernie Ecclestone's daughter Tamara has lost a custody battle with an ex-boyfriend over a £380,000 "super car".

A judge ruled Ms Ecclestone, 29, was wrong to try to reclaim the Lamborghini Aventador which she had given to Omar Khyami for his 38th birthday in 2012.

Mr Khyami later used the gift to pay the outstanding balance on a Bentley he had bought for Ms Ecclestone.

Mr Justice Dingemans said the Lamborghini had "caused everyone far more trouble than it is worth."

'Difficult time'

Ms Ecclestone, whose father is chief executive and part owner of the company which runs Formula 1 - had originally bought the car from Elite Cars Ltd.

The Lamborghini was seized by bailiffs acting for Elite seeking to recoup Mr Khyami's debt after Ms Ecclestone had taken it in to be serviced.

Elite then sold the car to Ansol Trading Ltd

Ms Ecclestone had claimed she bought the car for Mr Khyami to use as long the pair were living together.

A spokesman for the socialite said she was disappointed by the verdict and maintained the car was "never intended to be a gift".

"The judge was correct when he said the car had been more trouble than its worth and this has been a difficult time for Tamara and her family," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tamara Ecclestone and Omar Khyami's relationship broke down in July 2012

"Tamara thanks everyone for their support and it is now time to focus on the future and positive times ahead."

In court Elite argued it had struggled to remain afloat because of the publicity around the case and sought damages of £415,000.

But the judge ruled the company was entitled to a far lower sum of £7,500.

Mr Justice Dingemans ruled Ansol was the rightful owner of the car, awarding £15,000 damages and interest due on the cost of the car.

"Ms Ecclestone's conduct was wrongful and interfered with the title and possession by Elite and Ansol by interfering with sales made by Elite and Ansol, and by removing the car, and by preventing dealings with the proceeds of the sale of the car," the judge said.

The car is currently being held in storage by Mr Ecclestone at Biggin Hill.