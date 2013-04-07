Image copyright Handout Image caption Sarah Groves has been described as "an amazing person" on the social networking website Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a young British woman murdered in Kashmir.

The body of 24-year-old Sarah Groves from Guernsey was found on a houseboat hotel in Srinagar on Saturday. It is believed she had been stabbed.

A Facebook page has been signed by more than 2,000 people, with friends describing Miss Groves as "an amazing person" and "much loved by everyone".

Police in India have arrested a Dutch national in his 40s in connection with the murder.

Miss Groves, a former Blanchelande College student, had worked in the gym of the five-star Old Government House Hotel in St Peter Port for about two years before leaving the island to travel.

Harry Seepaul, the hotel's director of guest services, said she was very well known and news of her murder had shocked everyone.

"The management and all the staff have been really saddened by the news about Sarah Groves," he told BBC News.

"She was a good girl and she was very popular with all the members of the gym and always very friendly.

"She was always perfect to work with and we are all very sad about it... our hearts go out to her family."

The Facebook page "RIP Sarah Groves" said before she went travelling to Kashmir she posted a message to say she would "try my hardest to keep my wits about me and keep as safe as I can".

BBC South Asia correspondent Sanjoy Majumder said forensic tests were being carried out to determine the extent of Miss Groves' injuries and establish whether she had been sexually assaulted.

It is believed her parents have flown from Guernsey to Kashmir and her brother Tom Groves has set up a blog called Justice for Sarah.