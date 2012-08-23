Image caption Police said they were still investigating the incident

A 20-year-old British man has died after getting into trouble while swimming off the Maltese island of Comino, police have said.

The man, who has not been named, was helped to shore and given first aid by people in the area, a spokesman said.

"He was taken to Mater Dei hospital by a helicopter from the armed forces, but unfortunately has died."

Police confirmed they were carrying out an investigation into the incident.

"He was swimming in the Bay of Santa Marija and got into difficulties," a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the UK Foreign Office said it was "aware of the reports" and was "looking into the incident".