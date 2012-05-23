Image copyright Reuters Image caption Wikileaks founder Julian Assange says the allegations against him are politically motivated

A decision on whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to Sweden will be given next Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court has said.

Mr Assange is wanted by the Swedish authorities for questioning over alleged sex offences, which he denies.

He launched an appeal against extradition, arguing the arrest warrant was "invalid and unenforceable".

Mr Assange's website published material from leaked diplomatic cables embarrassing several governments.

He says the allegations against him are politically motivated.

A panel of seven Supreme Court judges heard his case in February.

Mr Assange's lawyers told the judges that the Swedish prosecutor who issued the European Arrest Warrant did not have the authority to do so.

In November 2011, the High Court upheld a ruling by District Judge Howard Riddle - who sat at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court, south London, in February 2011 - that the 40-year-old Australian computer expert should be extradited to face investigation.

If the Supreme Court rejects his appeal it will mark the end of his legal battle in the UK but he could still take the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Mr Assange is accused of raping one woman and "sexually molesting and coercing" another in Stockholm in August 2010.