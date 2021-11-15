HS2: What is the route and how much will it cost? Published 1 hour ago

Plans to take the HS2 high-speed rail link as far as Leeds have been scrapped, the BBC has learned.

The government is expected to announce that it's not going ahead with the eastern leg of the programme.

What is HS2?

HS2 is a massive project creating a high-speed rail link between London and other major cities in the Midlands and the North of England.

It will cost tens of billions of pounds and is aimed at cutting journey times and increasing capacity on the rail network.

It's also hoped HS2 will create jobs and grow the UK economy outside London.

HS2 has faced delays and mounting concerns over the exact route and spiralling costs.

What is the HS2 route and how is it changing?

HS2 was originally meant to connect London with the city centres of Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds with the project split into three phases.

Work has already started on the first phase, linking London and the West Midlands.

The next section will extend the line to Crewe, and the final phase was to complete the line to Manchester and Leeds.

But the Leeds leg of the scheme is now being scrapped. This was previously billed as reducing the journey time from London to Leeds by more than 50 minutes.

The BBC has been told the government plans a "quicker and cheaper" programme, including upgrades to existing lines. This is expected to be published on Thursday.

What about HS2 journey times?

The Department for Transport says the project will cut Birmingham to London journey times from one hour 21 minutes, down to 52 minutes.

Once the second phase is complete, HS2 would also take an hour off journeys from Manchester to London. The government hopes that capacity would also be freed up on overcrowded commuter routes.

The plan for the eastern leg was to join HS2 to the existing east coast mainline, connecting London with Newcastle, Durham, Darlington and York.

The journey between Newcastle and Birmingham would have been 49 minutes shorter, and journey times between Sheffield and London would have shrunk by 32 minutes.

When will HS2 open?

The first phase of the railway - between London and Birmingham - was due to open at the end of 2026. But this is now expected between 2029 and 2033.

The second phase was due to open in 2032-33, but that has been pushed back to 2035-2040.

How much will it cost?

The current estimated cost of completing HS2 is between £72bn and £98bn (at 2019 prices), compared with an original budget of £55.7bn in 2015 (at 2015 prices). But this was made before the decision was taken to cancel the Leeds leg - a move that could reportedly save £40bn.

In September, MPs on the Public Accounts Committee warned there was "no clear end in sight" to the scheme's costs and delays.

Why is HS2 over budget?

Management issues and unrealistic land valuations caused the cost of HS2 to spiral.

Former executive Doug Thornton previously told BBC Panorama that initial estimates for acquiring property and land were "enormously wrong".

A 2019 Freedom of Information request revealed that property costs are forecast to reach £5bn, compared to the original £1.1bn estimate.

HS2 also failed to carry out extensive soil surveys, which caused problems for digging and excavation, according to the project's former chairman, Allan Cook.

What about opposition to HS2?

HS2 has faced a lot of opposition - much of it to do with the environmental impact.

Pressure group Stop HS2 believes it will increase carbon emissions, as well as damaging areas of natural beauty and the ecosystems they support.

Some protesters have built tunnels in an attempt disrupt the HS2 construction project.

They include the veteran eco-protester Swampy, who was recently removed from the Wendover Active Resistance (War) camp in Buckinghamshire.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Environmental activists constructed tunnels at their Wendover camp as part of their protest against the HS2 rail scheme

Protesters had previously occupied a network of secret tunnels near Euston station in London.