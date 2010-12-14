How does the honours system work?
Honours have been awarded for the second week running.
The King's Birthday Honours list - which includes ex-footballer Ian Wright and broadcasters Ken Bruce and Davina McCall - follows that of former prime minister Boris Johnson.
When are honours awarded?
Most honours are awarded at New Year and on the monarch's official birthday.
Prime Minister's Resignation Honours can also be awarded when a prime minister steps down.
Two prime ministers - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - resigned last year.
Mr Johnson's controversial list, released on 9 June, initially contained eight names that were rejected by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
The body did not say who the nominees were - or why they were not approved. However, Mr Johnson's ally Nadine Dorries has claimed "sinister forces" stopped her from getting a peerage.
Liz Truss's resignation list is expected soon.
There are also Dissolution Honours - typically for politicians - when Parliament ends before a general election.
When a senior member of the Royal Family dies, Royal Victorian Order honours are awarded to people who served the family.
How are people chosen for honours?
The New Year or Birthday Honours are awarded by the King, following recommendations by the prime minister or senior government ministers.
Members of the public can also recommend people for an award. These nominations typically make up about a quarter of all recommendations.
These honours lists include awards for people who:
- have made significant achievements in public life
- committed themselves to serving and helping Britain
Prime minsters' resignation or dissolution honours are decided by the prime minister and don't go through the same process.
The Foreign Office has responsibility for the Diplomatic Service and Overseas List. Honorary awards for foreign nationals are recommended by the foreign secretary.
Are nominated people vetted?
People in line for an honour are checked by the Honours and Appointments Secretariat, which is part of the Cabinet Office (a government department).
The Cabinet Office has agreements with other government departments allowing it to access confidential information about nominees.
For example, there is an agreement with HM Revenue and Customs to give a low, medium or high risk rating to nominee's tax affairs.
Peerages are vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
A Parliamentary and Political Services Committee considers honours for politicians and for political service.
In recent years, political donations made by some nominees have received scrutiny.
Can you turn down an honour?
When somebody is informally approved for an honour they are sent a letter asking if they will accept it.
A list of 277 people who turned down honours between 1951 and 1999, and who had since died, was made public following a BBC Freedom of Information request.
It included authors Roald Dahl, JG Ballard and Aldous Huxley, and the painters Francis Bacon, Lucien Freud and LS Lowry.
Others reported to have turned down an honour more recently include David Bowie, Nigella Lawson, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.
Some people have had their honours withdrawn by the Honours Forfeiture Committee. They include Rolf Harris who went to prison for indecent assault, and Anthony Blunt, the former art adviser to the Queen who turned out to be a Soviet spy.
What types of honours are there?
Knights and Dames
The honour of knighthood comes from the days of medieval chivalry, as does the method used to confer the knighthood - the accolade, or the touch of a sword by the sovereign.
A knight is styled "Sir" and their wives "Lady".
Women receiving the honour are styled "Dame" but do not receive the accolade.
The honour is given for a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity.
The rank of Knight Commander (KBE) or Dame Commander (DBE), Order of the British Empire, appears on the Diplomatic Service and Overseas list.
The Order of the Bath
The Order of the Bath is an order of chivalry and was founded in 1725 for service of the highest calibre. The order has a civil and military division and is awarded in the following ranks: Knight Grand Cross (GCB), Knight Commander (KCB) and Companion (CB).
The Order takes its name from the symbolic bathing, which, in former times, was often part of the preparation of a candidate for knighthood.
Order of St Michael and St George
This Order was founded by King George III in 1818 and is awarded to British subjects who have rendered extraordinary and important services abroad or in the Commonwealth. Ranks in the Order are Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCMG), Knight or Dame Commander (KCMG or DCMG) and Companion (CMG).
Order of the Companions of Honour
This is awarded for service of conspicuous national importance and is limited to 65 people. Recipients are entitled to put the initials CH after their name.
Orders of the British Empire
King George V created these honours during World War One to reward services to the war effort by civilians at home and service personnel in support positions.
The ranks are Commander (CBE), Officer (OBE), and Member (MBE).
They are now awarded for prominent national or regional roles and to those making distinguished or notable contributions in their own specific areas of activity.
British Empire Medal
The medal was founded in 1917 and was awarded for "meritorious" actions by civilians or military personnel, although the recipients did not attend a royal investiture.
Scrapped in 1993 by Conservative Prime Minister John Major, the BEM was revived in 2012.
Royal Victorian Order
By 1896, prime ministers and governments had increased their influence over the distribution of awards and had gained almost total control of the system. Therefore, Queen Victoria instituted The Royal Victorian Order as a personal award for services performed on behalf of the Royal Family.
The ranks are Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCVO), Knight or Dame Commander (KCVO or DCVO), Commander (CVO), Lieutenant (LVO) and Member (MVO).
Royal Victorian Medal
Associated with the Royal Victorian Order is the Royal Victorian Medal which has three grades: gold, silver and bronze. The circular medal is attached to the ribbon of the Order.
Royal Red Cross
Founded in 1883 by Queen Victoria, the award is confined to the nursing services. Those awarded the first class are designated "Members" (RRC): those awarded the Second Class are designated "Associates" (ARRC).
King's Police Medal
Awarded for distinguished service in the police force.
King's Fire Service Medal
Given to firefighters who have displayed conspicuous devotion to duty.
King's Ambulance Service Medal
Awarded for distinguished service in the ambulance service.