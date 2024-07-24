Today,
High of 22°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Ukrainian-born politician's relative dies in war
Figuring out the stats on coronavirus in Wales
Man arrested following drive-by airgun shooting
Student's kidney appeal sparks huge response
Stag do stabbing victim recovering after sixth op
Wales rugby captain cleared of assault
Teen killed when car she was passenger in crashes
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Social media is pretty dangerous, teenagers say. Video, 00:01:28Social media is pretty dangerous, teenagers say
Teens grill TikTok and Meta bosses on app dangers
Call to lower bowel cancer screening age sooner
Acrobat seriously hurt as circus stunt goes wrong
Stammering TikTok star on mission of kindness. Video, 00:01:56Stammering TikTok star on mission of kindness
Are high school proms too expensive as bills rise?
Queen's baton arrives for relay around Wales
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
Why are some Wales fans heading to Tenerife? Video, 00:01:54Why are some Wales fans heading to Tenerife?
Cyclist hands himself in after boy knocked down
Woman in court charged with murdering man
Woman charged with murder after man stabbed
Woman arrested in murder probe after man stabbed
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy