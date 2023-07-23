Rhyd-y-felin

Today,
High of 20°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Staycations slump as Covid boom fizzles out
Travel delay warning as record numbers get away
Mark Drakeford immortalised in painting
School summer holidays could be cut to four weeks
Fears NHS waits could lead to many going blind
Two deny charges relating to two-year-old's death
How hot is it where you are?
Falklands: Soldiers' last days at war
Knife Angel shows crime's 'devastating impact'
How strong is Wales' bond with the monarchy?
'Madness' as car driven at people on promenade
Car filmed driving towards people at promenade. Video, 00:00:52Car filmed driving towards people at promenade
Liverpool fans 'treated like animals' in Paris
Williams appointed Aberystwyth manager
Tourism tax will turn people away, businesses say
Rude seagull sign given the bird by council. Video, 00:00:46Rude seagull sign given the bird by council
Rude plaque for man who hated seagulls removed
Aberystwyth manager Corbisiero resigns
How creativity helped Falklands veterans heal
Wind farm test mast given go-ahead
Hospitality businesses struggle to recruit staff
Holiday parks feel the pinch as prices rise
CCTV released after racist attack on top musician
Top US musician racially abused in seaside town