Today,
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 16°
Gamekeeper who kept photos of fighting dogs jailed
Serial rapist tightened noose around woman's neck
Scriptorium opens new chapter at Arbroath Abbey
How hot is it where you are?
Two in hospital after serious collision on A90
Your pictures of Scotland
Man accused of causing shotgun death on estate