Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 11°
Man injured in hammer attack during burglary
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train
Man hit by train after darts championship - inquest