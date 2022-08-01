Fallings Park

Today,
High of 23°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 24°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
The Gambia athletes risk missing Games over visas
Hospice patients 'lost in the moment' with VR
Shropshire to Birmingham fast train plan submitted
Summer of sport to increase air ambulance demand
Wolves 'disappointed' after Hwang suffers abuse
Union rejects unofficial strike action claims
Brummies' guide to Birmingham and beyond
Lionesses' 'massive' impact on grassroots football
City considers keeping Commonwealth Games bull
Boy's prosthetic legs stolen in car theft
Man charged after multiple shootings
Tributes to ice cream seller who treated children
Businesses 'delighted' over Games in area. Video, 00:01:08Businesses 'delighted' over Games in area
Denise Lewis walked into stadium 'in awe' Video, 00:01:03Denise Lewis walked into stadium 'in awe'
Commonwealth Games bull 'is a masterpiece' Video, 00:00:39Commonwealth Games bull 'is a masterpiece'
New van to detect drivers on mobile phones
Games bull still centre stage but future uncertain
Plymouth sign Wolves defender Lonwijk
Second person charged with teenager's murder
Sentence increase for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' father
Games kit made last-minute after Nigeria let down
Commonwealth Games: How can I get to events?
Queen's Baton Relay reaches finale. Video, 00:00:59Queen's Baton Relay reaches finale
Huge crowd cheers baton bearer Sir Lenny Henry. Video, 00:00:27Huge crowd cheers baton bearer Sir Lenny Henry