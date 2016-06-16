Today,
High of 17°
Low of 15°
Sunday 31 July,Sun 31st
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Monday 1 August,Mon 1st
High of 20°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 13°
Police probe death of young osprey found on beach
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Council to increase private care home funding
How hot is it where you are?
Carer struck off for Alzheimer's patient theft
OS map spellings of Welsh place names causes anger
Hedd Wyn memorial vandalised for second time
Plaid's Wigley to retire from House of Lords
Road crashes near lake prompt review
'I don't know what will happen next for my family' Video, 00:01:55'I don't know what will happen next for my family'