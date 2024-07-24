Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 25°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 21°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Man hit with baseball bat outside pub
More disruption for region's rail travellers
Roads around schools to shut for safety trial
Three left with 'significant' injuries after crash
Ancient fossil is earliest known animal predator
British man feared dead after saving son in Italy
Northeast hits treble for Glamorgan against Leics
Walker enjoys Foxes debut against Glamorgan
Mulder ton puts Leics on top against Glamorgan
Travel disruption continues after heatwave
Fire service declares major incident across county
Record high temperature recorded in Derbyshire
Heatwave brings disruption to schools and rail
We must be robust to drought, says water company
Warning over hospital's emergency care
Green push sees 100,000 trees planted in county
Three Leicestershire batters score tons at Hove
Broadcasting great Chris Stuart dies aged 73
Picture appeal after man struck by motorcycle
Batters dominating between Sussex & Leicestershire
Pharmacists report chickenpox medication shortage
Sussex pile on the runs against Leicestershire
Sussex captain Haines breaks hand against Foxes
WW2 remains may be major's missing father