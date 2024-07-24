Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Tunnels refurb still hampered by supply issues
Metro line reopens after modernisation works
Lost homing pigeon back home after US adventure
Man dies four days after scooter crash on A19
Woman stabbed 29 times by partner 'a survivor'
Supported living autism homes plan approved
Ferry to resume evening sailings as crew found
'Airport delay left my autistic son in panic'
Life term for man who stabbed partner 29 times
Three teens arrested over play equipment arson
Mariupol steelworks picture sells for twice estimate
Replacement for Victorian Metro bridge installed
Beach clean-ups after crowds leave litter along North East coast
Motorbike passenger dies after police car crash
Book of condolence for tributes to river death boy
Metro passengers told not to travel amid heat issues
'You get lost in moments of funness at this beach' Video, 00:01:30'You get lost in moments of funness at this beach'
Newcastle's pollution tolls set for delay until 2023
Ukraine steelworks picture auctioned for charity
Children's first visit to the seaside in the 1960s. Video, 00:01:33Children's first visit to the seaside in the 1960s
Fire, ambulance and police station plan approved
Leisure centre shut for school summer holidays
Metro line shuts for two weeks for £3m upgrade
Queen's Baton Relay sees early start from lighthouse