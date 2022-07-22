Today,
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Police investigate after eight trees poisoned
Swimmer's hope for channel swims world record
Town 'would be dead' without its steelworks. Video, 00:00:38Town 'would be dead' without its steelworks
Steelworks could close down without subsidy deal
Tata: UK steel plants need subsidies to stay open. Video, 00:01:38Tata: UK steel plants need subsidies to stay open
£6m to hook up energy park to new power supply
Bear photography takes grandmother round the world
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Extinction Rebellion end coal mine occupation
Richard Burton's overgrown grave restored
Health board fined £850k after patient death
Solicitor in court charged with attempted murder
Welsh steel used to develop floating wind farms
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
Wales worst part of UK for energy debt - charity
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
One in hospital following crash, roads reopened
Water park set to open as gulls abandon nest
Delivery driver filmed throwing parcel at door. Video, 00:00:21Delivery driver filmed throwing parcel at door
Call to help steel firms decarbonise more quickly
Drink-drive killer's sentence 'not unduly lenient'
Villagers with no bus service brand taxis a luxury