Kimberworth

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 25°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 24°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Watford v Sheffield United
Cows halt rush-hour traffic on M1
Tattersall to take over as Yorkshire captain
Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Portsmouth
Darling stunner sees Swansea draw at Rotherham
Man handed life sentence for wife's murder
Millers sign midfielder High on loan from Terriers
More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
Yorkshire sign Kent seamer Milnes
Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
Ex-PC admits misconduct over sex with abuse victim
Weekend closures for M1 junctions and major road
Yorkshire captain Patterson to leave club
Rotherham sign veteran defender Peltier
Harry Gration's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
Hants beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough
Boy bailed after girl, 13, stabbed in park attack
Hillsborough report work ongoing - police watchdog
Footballer's pitch invasion assault charge dropped
Hampshire face challenging chase at Scarborough
Rail plans should be reconsidered - MPs
Swedish football fans caught up in rail strike
Attempted murder arrest after girl stabbed in park
In pictures: England fans gather in Sheffield to watch Euro 2022 semi-final