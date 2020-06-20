Llannerch-y-môr

Tonight,
Low
Low of 19°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 12°
Drug dealer caught after photo found on his phone
Inspection after recycling centre fire
How hot is it where you are?
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog
Queen's jubilee beacons lit across Wales
Dad and 13-year-old daughter killed in car crash
Two people die and three critical after crash
Disabled man injured fending off puppy thieves
Nurses and teachers angry at MP's drink comments
Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce receives knighthood. Video, 00:01:09Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce receives knighthood
Wildlife fears over nature site tidal lagoon bid
Drakeford urges visa-free entry for Ukrainians